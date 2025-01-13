POCO introduces its X7 smartphone series

Xiaomi sub-brand POCO kicked off the new year with the launch of its new smartphone series during a live-stream event held on Jan. 9.

Angus Ng, head of product marketing at POCO, introduced the POCO X7 series, which consists of the POCO X7 and POCO X7 Pro.

Both models feature a 6.67-inch CrystalRes 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED display capable of showcasing 68 billion colors. The base model, the X7, can reach a brightness of up to 3,000 nits, while the X7 Pro can achieve up to 3,200 nits. The enhanced display has received triple TÜV Rheinland certifications, thanks to its eye-care design.

In addition to the improved viewing experience, both models offer super-resolution touch and Wet Touch display technology to ensure accurate touch responses.

The X7 Pro’s flat, thin-bezeled screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, while the X7 features a 3D curved display safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The durability of the X7 is enhanced with 55% better drop resistance compared to older models. Both phones also carry an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, making them ideal for rugged everyday use.

Both models feature a Sony IMX882 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 20MP front camera. The X7 includes an additional 2MP macro camera in its larger rear camera module.

Both are also equipped with AI-enhanced motion tracking focus, while the X7 Pro adds an UltraSnap feature for capturing fast-moving subjects, minimizing motion blur.

Videography capabilities are also noteworthy, as both models feature optical image stabilization (OIS) and electronic image stabilization (EIS) for clearer videos.

The base model supports 4K video recording at up to 30 frames per second (FPS), while the X7 Pro can record at 60FPS.

In terms of internal components, the X7 is powered by the Dimensity 7300-Ultra chip and supports RAM expansion with its LPDDR4X memory.

The X7 Pro, however, boasts the more powerful Dimensity 8400-Ultra, offering boosted CPU, GPU, and NPU performance.

Both models are equipped with high-capacity batteries: the X7 features a 5,110mAh battery with 45W turbo charging, while the X7 Pro has a 6,000mAh battery with a 90W HyperCharge feature, capable of charging the phone fully from zero in about 42 minutes.

The X7 series runs on Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2 and includes the Google Gemini app for AI capabilities. The cameras are supported by AI processing and enhancement features, such as AI Image Expansion, AI Erase Pro, and AI Film. The X7 Pro also includes additional features like AI Notes, AI Recorder, and AI Interpreter.

To further enhance its designs, POCO is offering an Iron Man Edition of the POCO X7 Pro in collaboration with Marvel, featuring a unique custom design, case, user interface (UI), SIM pin, and charger.

Here are the quick specifications of the X7 series:

POCO X7:

Processor: Dimensity 7300-Ultra, 4nm, Octa-core

Dimensions: 162.33mm x 74.42mm x 8.63mm

Weight: 190g

Display: 6.67″ CrystalRes AMOLED display

Resolution: 2712 x 1220 (1.5K resolution)

Refresh rate: Up to 120Hz

Brightness: 500 nits (typ), 1200 nits (HBM brightness), 3000 nits (peak brightness), TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification (Hardware solution), TÜV Rheinland Circadian Friendly Certification, TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free Certification

Camera: 50MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera, 20MP front camera

Battery & Charging: 5110mAh (typ), 45W HyperCharge, 45W in-box charger, USB-C

Operating System: Xiaomi HyperOS 2

IP Rating: IP68

POCO X7 Pro:

Processor: Dimensity 8400-Ultra, 4nm, Octa-core

Dimensions: 160.75mm x 75.24mm x 8.43mm

Weight: 198g

Display: 6.67″ CrystalRes AMOLED display

Resolution: 2712 x 1220 (1.5K resolution)

Refresh rate: Up to 120Hz

Brightness: 700 nits (typ), 1400 nits(HBM brightness), 3200 nits(peak brightness), TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification (Hardware solution), TÜV Rheinland Circadian Friendly Certification, TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free Certification

Camera: 50MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, 20MP front camera

Battery & Charging: 6000mAh (typ), 90W HyperCharge, 90W in-box charger, USB-C

Operating System: Xiaomi HyperOS 2

IP Rating: IP68

The pricing and options available include:

POCO X7:

8GB + 256GB, P14,999 (special promo price of P13,199)

12GB + 512GB, P16,999 (special promo price of P14,699)

Colors: Silver, Green, and Black

Exclusively available in Shopee, promo runs until January 19

POCO X7 Pro:

8GB + 256GB, P16,999 (special promo price of P14,699)

12+256GB, P17,999 (special promo price of P15,699)

12GB + 512GB, P19,999 (special promo price of P17,199)

Colors: Yellow, Green and Black

Exclusively available in Lazada, promo runs until January 19

POCO X7 Pro: