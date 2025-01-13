PSA rolls out online platform for requesting documents

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) now offers a user-friendly online platform to acquire PSA certificates fast and have it delivered securely.

The website, PSAHelpline.ph, is accessible through a laptop or mobile device and employs a secure ordering process.

PSA certificates are essential documents that verify a person’s identity, citizenship, and lineage. These vital records, including a PSA birth certificate, marriage certificate, death certificate, and CENOMAR (Certificate of No Marriage), are frequently required for government transactions, DFA new passport application, obtaining IDs, PRC exams, wedding preparations, enrolling in school, travel requirements, legal proceedings, and many more.

Through PSAHelpline.ph, the public can request the specific PSA certificate they need, make secure payments through the accredited payment channels, and conveniently track their transactions.

Once processed, the PSA certificate will arrive safely and conveniently at a home or office address. Ordering a PSA certificate online offers greater convenience as it does not require a PSA online appointment, which one needs when getting it on-site.

To order, a user can just go to https://psahelpline.ph using his or her laptop or mobile phone and request for a copy of a PSA birth, marriage, death, or Certificate of No Marriage (CENOMAR).

Users can then make their payment through any of the PSAHelpline’s accredited payment channels – whether online or over the counter.

Meanwhile, they can to choose their preferred delivery method directly to their doorstep nationwide. Applicants may also go to select pick up points such as National Book Store and Robinsons Department Store branches.

Metro Manila residents can receive their PSA certificates the day after it is released by the PSA while provincial orders may take three to eight business days to be delivered.

PSAHelpline.ph delivers the PSA certificates directly to the owner or authorized requesters. Strict handover protocols are in place to ensure the documents are received only by the rightful recipient.

If the certificate owner or authorized requester cannot personally receive the ordered PSA certificate, they can assign a trusted adult household member as their Authorized Recipient. This individual must be of legal age and possess a valid government-issued ID, must reside at the same address as the requesting party, and be available to personally collect the certificate from the PSAHelpline courier on the scheduled delivery date. It is important to note that the authorized recipient cannot delegate this responsibility to unauthorized third parties.

The PSAHelpline.ph portal is powered by Pilipinas Teleserv, which has provided the PSA with phone ordering and door-to-door delivery of PSA certificates nationwide since 2000