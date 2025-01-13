‘Toughest phone’ Honor X9c 5G debuts in PH

Smartphone maker Honor has released its latest smartphone model — the Honor X9c 5G, which the company claims as the toughest phone of 2025 due to its all-angle triple defense system.

The phone’s durability is attributed to its new-generation proprietary Anti-Drop Display, which withstands drops from up to 2 meters and offers scratch resistance. It also features a unique Bezier curve design that protects the corners, providing comprehensive protection.

A model holds the certificate from Guinness World Record for having the most people performing a mobile phone drop test simultaneously

This construction also lead to the Honor X9c 5g winning a Guinness Book World Record for the most people performing a mobile phone drop test simultaneously.

Additionally, the Honor X9c 5G boasts a 3-layer waterproof structure, earning it an IP65M dust and water resistance rating. The wet hand touch control ensures responsive interaction even when the screen is wet.

The phone’s durability is further enhanced by a 6600mAh silicon-carbon battery, which can last up to 48.4 hours of music streaming or 25.8 hours of online playback.

The device is equipped with a 6.78-inch curved screen that reaches a peak brightness of 4000 nits and includes an eye-comfort display.

Beyond its toughness, the Honor X9c 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, running MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14.

The phone includes RAM optimization, which allows the 12GB of RAM to expand to 24GB if enough space is available within its 256GB of storage.

For photography, the smartphone includes a 108MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 16MP front camera.

It supports various shooting modes, including 3x Lossless Zoom, 1x Environmental Portrait, 2x Atmospheric Portrait, and 3x Close-up Portrait.

With optical image stabilization (OIS), the X9c 5G captures dynamic shots with minimal blur.

The camera system benefits from advanced AI features, including AI Motion Sensing and AI Eraser, which help curate the perfect pictures. Additional AI features encompass Magic Portal, Magic Capsule, and AI Blur Privacy.

Here are the quick specifications of the Honor X9c 5G:

Processor: Qualcomm SM6450 Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, 4nm, Octa-core

Dimensions: 162.8mm x 75.5mm x 7.98mm

Weight: 189g

Display: 6.78″ Eye-comfort OLED display

Resolution: 2700 x 1224 (19.85:9 resolution)

Refresh rate: Up to 120Hz

Brightness: 4,000 nits (peak brightness)

Camera: 108MP main camera, 5MP ultra-wide camera, 16MP front camera

Battery & Charging: 6,600mAh

RAM and Storage: 12GB (expandable to 24GB) and 256GB

Operating System: MagicOS 8.0

IP Rating: IP65M

The Honor X9c 5G is available for pre-order through Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok Shop from January 10 to 24. It is offered in three colors: Titanium Purple, Titanium Black, and Jade Cyan.

To enhance its appeal, Honor provides a chance to win a brand-new Rolex DateJust Watch worth P600,000 during the pre-order period.

Additionally, Honor offers installment options via TikTok PayLater along with the same promotions until January 24.