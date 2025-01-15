New initiative allows inDrive drivers to earn while mapping roads in PH

Hivemapper Network, a decentralized mapping network, has announced its expansion into the Philippines as part of its goal to “proliferate a fresh and global map.”

The initiative, which was revealed during an event held last Jan. 10 in collaboration inDrive and Coins.ph, is aimed at collecting mapping data from the streets across the nation.

Using decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN), the collaboration seeks to gather mapping data that will be integrated into Hivemapper’s Bee Maps database.

The partnership positions the Philippines as among the first countries to adopt DePIN, which not only contributes to updating street maps but also presents an opportunity for inDrive drivers to earn passive income while they work.

By participating in the data collection efforts, drivers can earn $HONEY tokens, a cryptocurrency based on the Solana blockchain. These tokens can be managed through Coins.ph and converted into peso currency or exchanged for other cryptocurrencies for trading.

Data collection is facilitated through custom-designed dashcams, which are installed in vehicles similarly to standard dashcams. Drivers simply need to activate the device as they conduct their daily routes.

The Hivemapper dashcams autonomously capture street-level information, which is then transmitted via blockchain technology. This process ensures that the data collected is utilized to enhance the accuracy of digital maps.

A Hivemapper dashcam being installed inside an inDrive car

Mark Tolley, regional director for Asia Pacific at inDrive, said the partnership represents a “significant step forward in integrating blockchain tech into everyday services.”

He emphasized that the additional income stream serves to support drivers and incentivize them to identify more efficient travel routes.

The initiative has provided special Hivemapper dashcams to ten inDrive drivers, with plans for future expansions, depending on the quality of data collected.