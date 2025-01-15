Radenta features Google Cloud Security, Gemini at ITIP 2024

Radenta Technologies, one of the country’s leading solutions integrators, joined the 21st annual IT Interaction Philippines (ITIP) 2024 National Conference held recently at Fili NuStar Cebu City.

The event with the theme “Artificial Intelligence and Human Intelligence: Establishing the Value of Co-existence,” brought together industry leaders and experts to discuss the latest trends in AI and Security technology.

Radenta highlighted Google Cloud Security and Google Gemini’s generative artificial intelligence chatbot during the event.

Cloud computing is now the technology of choice. It gives companies the flexibility and agility to meet the needs of modern consumers. Cloud, nevertheless, suffers from similar security risks inherent in traditional environments, such as insider threats, data breaches and data loss, phishing, malware, DDoS attacks, and vulnerable APIs.

Novel approaches to security are needed to ensure that data remains secure across online infrastructure, applications, and platforms. An effective cloud security works to provide storage and network protection against internal and external threats, access management, data governance and compliance, and disaster recovery.

Google offers diverse types of cloud security solutions:

Identity and access management (IAM): IAM services and tools allow administrators to centrally manage and control who has access to specific cloud-based and on-premises resources. IAM can enable you to actively monitor and restrict how users interact with services, allowing you to enforce your policies across your entire organization.

Data loss prevention (DLP): DLP can help you gain visibility into the data you store and process by providing capabilities to automatically discover, classify, and de-identify regulated cloud data.

Google SecOps (SIEM, SOAR, Threat Intelligence, UEBA and AI) combine security information and security event management to offer automated monitoring, detection, and incident response to threats in your cloud environments. Using AI and ML technologies, SIEM tools allow you to examine and analyze log data generated across your applications and network devices — and act quickly if a potential threat is detected.

Public key infrastructure (PKI): PKI is the framework used to manage secure, encrypted information exchange using digital certificates. PKI solutions typically provide authentication services for applications and verify that data remains uncompromised and confidential through transport. Cloud-based PKI services allow organizations to manage and deploy digital certificates used for user, device, and service authentication.

One of the new kids on the block is Gemini, developed by Google – a large language model designed to be a secure and responsible AI.

To make this possible, Gemini offers the following security measures:

Data Privacy: Gemini is designed to handle data responsibly and securely. It adheres to strict data privacy practices and employs advanced security measures to protect user information.

Regular Security Audits: Google conducts regular security audits to identify and address potential vulnerabilities.

Continuous Improvement: Gemini’s security measures are constantly evolving to stay ahead of emerging threats.

Google Security suggests users observe best practices that provide specific and informed guidelines to secure Google Cloud deployments as well as recommended configurations, architectures, suggested settings, and other operational advice.

Best practices for Google Cloud include enterprise foundations blueprint guide; architecture center: security and compliance; and best practices for enterprise organizations.

Best practices for security products include security blueprints for Secured Data Warehouse, AI Platform Notebooks, Container security, DDos protection and mitigation on Google Cloud, how to best use Microsoft AD with Google Cloud, Identity and Access Management. Also made available is the security best practices checklist for small, medium, and large businesses.

