Senate tackles e-governance bill seeking interoperability, CIO in every agency

The Senate tackled on Wednesday, Jan. 15, the proposed “E-Governance Act,” which seeks to require all government agencies to digitalize through a single integrated network and legal framework.

During the plenary debate on the bill on January 15, 2025, Sen. Allan Peter Cayetano, who chairs the Committee on Science and Technology, emphasized the importance of interoperability for faster public service and efficient record-keeping.

“It is not per se the solution to all of our problems, but it is a tool that, if used effectively and assigned properly to various agencies, can address many of our challenges today,” he said.

The bill aims to connect government services through an “Integrated Government Network” (IGN), a secure system where websites and apps from different agencies can seamlessly interact. This will allow easier access to data and information across all agencies.

To support this, the bill proposes institutionalizing a national framework to guide agencies on the technical and informational standards needed for smooth integration.

Cayetano noted that while the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) currently has an e-governance master plan, agencies are not required to follow it.

“Under existing law, the DICT cannot really dictate or require government departments to integrate,” he explained.

If passed, the bill would make digital integration mandatory, ensuring compatibility across government platforms.

It also proposes creating a Records and Knowledge Management Information System to efficiently manage government documents, records, and services.

Part of the initiative includes onboarding all government agencies to the eGovPH app, simplifying transactions for citizens.

Cayetano cited overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) as a key example of those who would benefit, highlighting how interoperability would eliminate the need to navigate multiple agency-specific apps.

“The Department of Migrant Workers wants their own app. But if you’re an OFW at the airport dealing with separate apps for Immigration, Migrant Workers, SSS, and others, it becomes more confusing,” he said.

To ensure digital systems improve service delivery rather than create more problems, the DICT will work with agencies and the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) to establish standards and address potential issues.

The bill also mandates each agency to appoint a Chief Information Officer (CIO) to oversee digitalization efforts and ensure alignment with national standards.

Cayetano acknowledged the challenges of transitioning to digital systems but expressed optimism about the bill’s potential to make government services faster, more transparent, and more accessible.

“This bill is actually a product of the experience of the DICT in the last few years. This is to emphasize and articulate what they need,” he said.

Having passed the interpellation stage, the bill is set to undergo amendments for fine-tuning in the coming sessions.