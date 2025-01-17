Streaming platform Bigo Live PH holds gala to fete community

Bigo Live, one of the premier live streaming platforms in the Philippines, celebrated the close of 2024 with its annual year-end gala at the Dusit Thani Hotel in Makati City.

The event, held last January 11, recognized the contributions of its top creators, who gathered to represent their channels, families, and agencies.

The gala served to honor the Bigo Live community for their talent, dedication, and achievements over the past year.

Attendees were celebrated with awards for various categories, including Rising Star, Livehouse Icon, Top Family Champions, Newbie Family, and Top Agencies, among others.

The awards not only acknowledged individual and group accomplishments but also highlighted the diversity and commitment within the platform’s ecosystem.

In addition to the awards, Bigo Live presented exclusive merchandise and in-app tokens to participants, further showcasing its dedication to its community.

Live performances throughout the event showcased the talents of the app’s top content creators and streamers.

The event also gave the opportunity for content creators and followers to interact with each other and strengthen the community.

Marking its eighth year in the Philippines, Bigo Live has amassed over four million members who share their lives and talents with a global audience.

As the platform continues to evolve, the gala emphasized Bigo Live’s commitment to fostering a supportive environment where creativity and community spirit thrive, setting the stage for another innovative year ahead.