Xiaomi PH lifts curtains on Redmi Note 14 series smartphones

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has launched its highly anticipated Redmi Note 14 Series, which includes four distinct models: the Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, and the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G.

The new lineup is poised to bring flagship-level features to a wider audience, the company said.

The base model, Redmi Note 14, has a MediaTek Helio G99-Ultra processor, a 5500 mAh battery, and 33W wired charging capabilities, ensuring long-lasting performance.

For users seeking 5G connectivity, the Redmi Note 14 5G steps up with a MediaTek Dimensity 7025-Ultra chipset, 5110 mAh battery, and 45W wired charging efficiency.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+

The series’ premium options, the Note 14 Pro and Note 14 Pro+, are equipped with cutting-edge processors, the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra and Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, respectively.

Both models also feature improved cooling systems and maintain a 5110 mAh battery for enhanced performance.

All four models have a stunning 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering crystal-clear visuals. These screens come with TÜV Rheinland certifications for low blue light, flicker-free, and circadian-friendly technology, prioritizing user eye care.

Xiaomi has collaborated with Corning to ensure the durability of the displays; the Note 14 and Note 14 5G feature Corning Gorilla Glass 5, while the Note 14 Pro and Pro+ benefit from the tougher Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The Redmi Note 14 5G

Durability is a highlight of the Redmi Note 14 Series, which includes high-strength aluminum composite materials and energy-absorbing foam for drop protection.

The devices come with varying IP ratings for dust and water resistance: IP54 for the Note 14, IP64 for the Note 14 5G, and IP68 for both the Note 14 Pro and Pro+.

Camera capabilities set the Note 14 Series apart with their advanced AI technologies. The Note 14 and Note 14 5G sport a 108MP main camera alongside a 2MP macro camera, with the Note 14 featuring an additional 2MP depth camera and the 5G model including an 8MP ultrawide camera.

The Redmi Note 14

For photography enthusiasts, the Pro models house a remarkable 200MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera, complemented by a 20MP selfie camera.

The cameras’ imaging capabilities are enhanced by AI processing, featuring functionalities such as AI Erase, AI Sky, AI Ultra-Clear Portrait, and more, allowing users to achieve stunning photos with minimal effort.

The Note 14 Pro and Pro+ also introduced the AI Film feature, enabling effortless video creation from selected clips.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro

The entire series offers users a built-in AI assistant through the inclusion of Google Gemini, while Pro models feature advanced tools like AI Interpreter, AI Notes, AI Subtitles, and AI Recorder.

Here are the specifications of the Redmi Note 14 series phones:

Redmi Note 14:

Processor: MediaTek Helio G99-Ultra, 6nm, Octa-core

Dimensions: 163.25mm x 76.55mm x 8.16mm

Weight: 196.5g

Display: 6.67″ AMOLED display

Resolution: 2400 x 1080

Refresh rate: Up to 120Hz

Brightness: 1,800 nits (peak brightness)

Camera: 108MP main camera, 2MP depth camera, 2MP macro camera, and 20MP front camera

Battery & Charging: 5,500mAh, 33W charging

Operating System: Xiaomi HyperOS

IP Rating: IP54

Redmi Note 14 5G:

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7025-Ultra, 6nm, Octa-core

Dimensions: 162.4mm x 75.7mm x 7.99mm

Weight: 190g

Display: 6.67″ AMOLED display

Resolution: 2400 x 1080

Refresh rate: Up to 120Hz

Brightness: 2,100 nits (peak brightness)

Camera: 108MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera, and 20MP front camera

Battery & Charging: 5,110mAh, 45W charging

Operating System: Xiaomi HyperOS

IP Rating: IP64

Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G:

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra, 4nm, Octa-core

Dimensions: 162.33mm x 74.42mm x 8.55mm

Weight: 190g

Display: 6.67″ CrystalRes AMOLED display

Resolution: 2712 x 1220

Refresh rate: Up to 120Hz

Brightness: 3,000 nits (peak brightness)

Camera: 200MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera, and 20MP front camera

Battery & Charging: 5,110mAh, 45W charging

Operating System: Xiaomi HyperOS

IP Rating: IP68

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G:

Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, 4nm, Octa-core

Dimensions: 162.53mm x 74.67mm x 8.85mm

Weight: 210.14g

Display: 6.67″ CrystalRes AMOLED display

Resolution: 2712 x 1220

Refresh rate: Up to 120Hz

Brightness: 3,000 nits (peak brightness)

Camera: 200MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera, and 20MP front camera

Battery & Charging: 5,110mAh, 120W charging

Operating System: Xiaomi HyperOS

IP Rating: IP68

The price and availability of the Redmi Note 14 series are given below:

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G:

6GB + 128GB (P6,999) early bird price from January 16 to 25

8GB + 128GB (P8,999)

8GB + 256GB (P9,999)

Colors: Mist Purple, Lime Green, Ocean Blue, Midnight Black

Redmi Note 14 5G:

8GB + 256GB (P13,999)

12GB + 5126GB (P16,999)

Colors: Lavander Purple, Coral Green, Midnight Black

Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G:

8GB + 256GB (P14,699) early bird price from January 16 to 25

12GB + 256GB (P17,999)

12GB + 5126GB (P19,999)

Colors: Lavander Purple, Coral Green, Midnight Black

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G:

8GB + 256GB (P17,299) early bird price from January 16 to 25

12GB + 256GB (P22,999)

12GB + 5126GB (P24,999)

Colors: Lavander Purple, Frost Blue, Midnight Black

To celebrate the launch, Xiaomi is offering exclusive pre-order promotions. The first 1,000 customers who pre-order the Note 14 Pro or Pro+ from select stores will receive a limited-edition gift set, including Redmi Buds 6 and an exclusive photocard featuring Southeast Asian ambassador BamBam.

Pre-orders made between January 16 to 23 would include a free Xiaomi gift box, while pre-orders made between January 24 to February 2 would include a free Xiaomi Bluetooth speaker.

Purchases of any Note 14 series phone between January 16 to February 9 would also get an extended 1+1-year warranty and free 1-time screen replacement. Customers would also get a 3-month Google One and Spotify Premium access.

The Note 14 series will be available through Home Credit, allowing customers to pay as low as P22 per day for up to nine months, and will soon be included in Globe’s Postpaid P1,499 Plan.