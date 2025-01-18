PH, South Korea ink tie-up for digital transformation and innovation

The Philippines is embarking on a partnership with the South Korean government to pursue digital transformation and innovation, according to the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA).

In collaboration with the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), NEDA launched the inaugural meeting of the Korean-Philippine Economic Innovation Partnership Program (EIPP) on Thursday, Jan. 16, at the New World Hotel in Makati City.

The meeting outlined comprehensive plans for three digital infrastructure projects under the EIPP, aimed at enhancing information and communications technology (ICT) in the Philippines.

NEDA undersecretary for Investment Programming, Joseph J. Capuno, emphasized the partnership’s commitment to advancing digital transformation and innovation projects, highlighting its vital role in shaping the future of both nations.

“We are at the threshold of an exciting chapter in the partnership between the Philippines and Korea — one that promises to foster innovation, drive economic growth, and create a lasting impact for both nations. With the signing of the MOU last year, we will now begin implementing the program with three projects from the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), which will pave the way for significant advancements in our digital infrastructure,” said Capuno.

The three projects under the EIPP include:

National Communications Satellite Roadmap: Establishing a robust industrial ecosystem for the telecommunications satellite sector in the Philippines.

Philippine E-Government Master Plan: Enhancing and expanding the government’s expertise by promoting technology exchanges to develop an efficient e-government implementation strategy.

Integrated Data Center Implementation Plan: Supporting the Philippine government by adopting Korea’s integrated information resource model, encompassing technical and strategic expertise in data center operations.

“I am optimistic that, through our combined efforts, we will pave the way for a future in which both our nations thrive in the global economy, driven by innovation, collaboration, and shared progress, as the Philippines transitions to upper-middle-income country status, hopefully by the end of the year,” Capuno added.

Launched in 2020 by Korea’s Ministry of Economy and Finance (MOEF), the EIPP is a multi-year, government-to-government policy and technical cooperation program. Its primary goal is to foster sustainable and mutually beneficial economic growth between South Korea and its partner countries by supporting their sustainable development efforts.

The launch seminar was attended by officials from both the Korean and Philippine governments, including deputy director Byeongkwan Seo of Korea’s MOEF, director general Chul-ho Park of the KOTRA Development Cooperation Office, director general Sujung Lee of the KOTRA Manila Office, director Mu-hyuk Lee of the Korea Overseas Infrastructure and Urban Development Corporation (KIND), first secretary Hyun-tae Song of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to the Philippines, and undersecretary David Almirol Jr. of DICT.