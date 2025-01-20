Ateneo study: Memes improve learning, attitude towards science

Ateneo de Manila University researchers have found that using Internet memes to teach science can significantly improve learning outcomes for senior high school students.

Over 200 Filipino private high school students in Grade 11 were involved in the study, which specifically focused on kids in non-STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) tracks who are required to take biology as part of their curriculum.

The students were divided into two groups: the experimental classes, where teachers gave biology lessons infused with memes; and the control classes, which received traditional teaching materials without any meme content.

Over a five-week period, both groups were taught complex topics including cellular division and genetics, with the experimental group also engaging in activities like creating their own memes related to the lessons.

To assess the effectiveness of this approach, the study employed a combination of pre-tests and post-tests, each consisting of 30 questions designed to evaluate students’ understanding of the material.

Additionally, surveys measuring students’ attitudes toward science and their self-efficacy in biology were administered after the lessons.

Students who were taught with memes scored 21 percent higher on their post-tests than those who were taught without memes, with an average of 21.46 correct answers versus just 17.74 for the control group.

The meme-ified group also developed more positive attitudes toward biology, and found greater confidence in their ability to grasp and apply scientific concepts.

Overall, the use of memes helped reduce anxiety related to the subject and made the learning process more enjoyable and memorable.

The Ateneo study highlights the potential of memes to make complex topics more approachable. By integrating humor and cultural references, memes helped students relate to the material and retain information more effectively.

The researchers also encouraged students to create their own memes, which further deepened their understanding of the lessons.

For teachers and educators, this study offers a creative way to connect with Gen Z learners, whose digital-native habits demand more engaging and dynamic classroom strategies.

By using memes, educators can foster a more enjoyable and effective learning environment while inspiring students to view science in a fresh and positive light.

Alyanna Nicole Carlos and Dr. Emmanuel Delocado of the Ateneo de Manila University School of Science and Engineering’s Department of Biology and the Ateneo Institute of Sustainability published their findings in the Asian Journal of Biology Education. It also received the 2024 SOSE Week Special Citation for Outstanding Graduate Research.