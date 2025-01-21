PNP posts better emergency response rate with new 911 system

With the installation of next-generation 911 emergency response system, the Philippine National Police (PNP) has reported significant improvements in its response rate to distress calls from the public.

The PNP’s Communications and Electronics Service (CES) said its revamped communication system has become more efficient and speedier in responding to emergency calls.

The police agency said approximately 45% of emergency calls that pass through the 911 emergency call center pertain to police matters, making a streamlined process crucial for timely assistance.

Previously, emergency calls were routed through the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) before reaching the PNP, often causing delays.

With the new system, emergency calls are sorted automatically with the aid of the NGA 911 system, allowing for quicker dispatch to the nearest police station within one to two minutes.

The PNP headquarters coordinates with local stations through various communication channels, ensuring that vital information reaches concerned stations in the country promptly.

Currently, the PNP CES operates nine terminals, each staffed by two personnel. One handles incoming calls, gathering critical information, while the other transmits already data to the relevant police stations or officers, even if the call is still ongoing.

During a recent press briefing at Camp Crame, Police Brigadier General Warren Gaspar A. Tolito, director of the PNP-CES, alongside Rob Llaguno, the Philippine country manager of NGA 911, shared insights on the successful implementation of the new system.

Tolito emphasized the importance of the “911” emergency number, which simplifies the process for Filipinos needing assistance.

Since its launch on August 8, 2024, the 911 Emergency Response has received 5,357 calls nationwide, with half of these originating from the National Capital Region (NCR).

The PNP-CES has noted a surge in incidents during holiday periods, with most of these originating from residential areas. With the national election season approaching, the agency is also anticipating an increase in both incidents and emergency calls.

Currently, the 911 emergency call center located in Camp Crame is responsible for all incoming calls, relaying messages where needed across the country. To ensure adequate coverage as demand grows, plans are in place to replicate the facility in strategic locations.

While the average emergency response time stands at three minutes, Tolito acknowledged that factors such as traffic, distance, and unfamiliarity with local areas pose significant challenges, particularly in remote regions where response times can extend up to an hour.

The PNP-CES said it provides reports to regional offices every two weeks for ongoing assessment and improvement of response strategies.

For his part, Llaguno said the 911 emergency line is accessible to all Filipinos, allowing individuals to seek help even without mobile load credits.