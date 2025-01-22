E-governance bill sails through Senate on 2nd reading

A proposed legislation instituting e-governance in the bureaucracy is now just one step away from Senate approval after passing the second reading on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

During the plenary session, bill sponsor Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano introduced his amendments to Senate Bill No. 2781, also known as the proposed “E-Governance Act,” along with the changes proposed by Sen. Aquilino Pimentel III and Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian.

This development came less than a week after the bill passed the interpellation stage.

The proposed E-Governance Act aims to streamline government processes and make them more transparent by institutionalizing a national framework for a unified digital government system.

This framework, to be spearheaded by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), will guide agencies on the technical and informational standards they need to adopt for seamless digital integration.

The framework will be based on a comprehensive master plan, which will be updated every three years to keep up with rapid technological advancements.

At the heart of the plan is a secure network called the “Integrated Government Network” (IGN), which will connect all government websites and applications and allow different agencies to share data more efficiently.

For ordinary Filipinos, these changes mean a smoother experience: no more long lines or switching between multiple apps to access government services.

Cayetano, who chairs the Committee on Science and Technology, had earlier emphasized the importance of leveraging technology for nation-building.

“It is not per se the solution to all of our problems, but it is a tool that, if used effectively and assigned properly to various agencies, can address many of our challenges today,” he said during last week’s plenary debate on the bill.

He highlighted the lack of interoperability as one of the main issues with existing government digital platforms, a problem the E-Governance Act aims to solve.

“This bill is actually a product of the experience of the DICT in the last few years. This is to emphasize and articulate what they need,” he said.

The bill has received support from other senators, including Pimentel, who thanked Cayetano for championing the proposal.

“The times have changed. Talagang very critical na po itong DICT,” Pimentel said.

The bill is now set to be approved on third and final reading in upcoming sessions.