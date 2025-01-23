IPOPHL announces appointment of new director-general

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) announced on Tuesday, Jan. 21, the appointment of Brigitte M. da Costa-Villaluz as its new director-general.

A lawyer with extensive experience in intellectual property (IP) law, da Costa-Villaluz brings nearly three decades of private practice expertise to the office.

Da Costa-Villaluz has worked on complex cases involving trademarks, patents, copyrights and commercial law.

She is the founder of BDCV Law and was previously a partner at Poblador Bautista & Reyes Law Offices where she built a career handling IP litigation, enforcement and corporate governance.

Throughout her career, da Costa-Villaluz has been recognized for her expertise in IP law, earning accolades such as being named a Trademark Star by Managing IP in 2021 and 2022, as well as being featured in Asia IP Informed Analysis IP Expert in 2023 and 2024. She has also been commended by Legal 500 for her exceptional work in IP prosecution.

Da Costa-Villaluz was admitted to the Philippine Bar in 1997. She graduated from the Ateneo de Manila University School of Law, where she earned her Juris Doctor degree in 1996, ranking 9th in her class.

She is also a graduate of the University of the Philippines School of Economics, where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Economics.

“I am deeply honored by the opportunity to serve the country together with the men and women of IPOPHL,” da Costa-Villaluz said.

“We will continue the close work with IP rights holders to elevate the use of the intellectual property system towards creativity, innovation and inclusive prosperity.”