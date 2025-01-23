PH is 2nd most attacked country for DDoS, says Cloudflare report

Cybersecurity firm Cloudflare has just published its DDoS Threat Report, which revealed that the Philippines was the second most attacked location by DDOS attacks in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Neighboring country Singapore also came out as the third largest source of DDoS attacks globally during the same period.

The report also showed global attacks are on the rise and larger than ever – with the quarter witnessing the largest-ever DDoS attack over the Black Friday weekend.

“DDoS is like a runaway snowball — growing bigger and bigger, with no end in sight: In 2024, Cloudflare’s autonomous systems mitigated around 21.3 million DDoS attacks — representing a 53% increase compared to 2023. On average, Cloudflare mitigated 4,870 DDoS attacks every hour in 2024,” the report said.

The research said the telecoms industry saw massive attacks: telecommunications, service providers and carriers was most targeted, with the Internet industry in second, and marketing and advertising in third.