Samsung unwraps new flagship S25 Series smartphones

Tech giant Samsung has unveiled its latest flagship smartphone series — the Galaxy S25 — during the Galaxy Unpacked event streamed live on Thursday morning, Jan 23.

The new series includes three models: Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25+, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

This year, Samsung further enhanced its proprietary Galaxy AI through the introduction of One UI 7, which promises a more intuitive user experience.

Notable features such as “AI Select” and “Circle to Search” have been upgraded to anticipate user actions more effectively, now incorporating video and sound selections into their functionalities.

The integrated AI platform facilitates multi-step tasks across various applications, helping users save time and navigate their devices more smoothly.

A key highlight of this AI improvement is its personalization, with the personal data engine utilizing locally stored information for more tailored responses.

This effectively minimizes the reliance on cloud data, as well as minimizing the chances of hacking or data injections.

In addition to AI advancements, Samsung emphasizes significant upgrades in hardware and camera technology, which are crucial for consumer satisfaction.

Every model in the S25 lineup is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which has enhanced CPU, GPU, and NPU performance compared to previous series.

The upgraded chipset and larger vapor chamber design ensure that the S25 devices can handle intense mobile gaming without overheating issues.

The standard S25 and S25+ models come equipped with a sophisticated camera system featuring a 50MP main camera, a 10MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultrawide camera, offering up to 3x optical zoom and 0.6x wide shots.

The S25 Ultra, however, takes it to the next level with a 200MP main camera, alongside a 10MP telephoto camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, and a new 50MP ultrawide camera, enabling 5x optical zoom while maintaining detail and vibrancy.

The camera technology has also seen significant advancements, including AI-supported image processing, enhancing nightography, 10-bit HDR videography, audio erasing, and new advanced image editing tools.

Furthermore, the series features generative editing options that provide users with greater stylistic choices.

The Galaxy S25 series not only boasts superior functionality but also presents a sleeker design, being thinner and lighter than the S24 series while retaining durability thanks to the Corning Gorilla display material and its IP68 rating against dust and water.

Photo shows (from left) the S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra

Here are the specifications for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series:

Samsung Galaxy S25:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, 3nm, Octa-core

Dimensions: 146.9mm x 70.5mm x 7.2mm

Weight: 162g

Display: 6.2″ Dynamic AMOLED display

Resolution: 1080 x 2340

Refresh rate: Up to 120Hz

Brightness: 2,600 nits (peak brightness)

Display Material: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Camera: 50MP main camera, 10MP telephoto camera, 12MP ultrawide camera, 12MP selfie camera

Battery & Charging: 4,000mAh, 25W charging

Operating System: One UI 7

IP Rating: IP68

Samsung Galaxy S25+:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, 3nm, Octa-core

Dimensions: 158.4mm x 75.8mm x 7.3mm

Weight: 190g

Display: 6.7″ Dynamic AMOLED display

Resolution: 1440 x 3120

Refresh rate: Up to 120Hz

Brightness: 2,600 nits (peak brightness)

Display Material: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Camera: 50MP main camera, 10MP telephoto camera, 12MP ultrawide camera, 12MP selfie camera

Battery & Charging: 4,900mAh, 45W charging

Operating System: One UI 7

IP Rating: IP68

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, 3nm, Octa-core

Dimensions: 162.8mm x 77.6mm x 8.2mm

Weight: 218g

Display: 6.9″ Dynamic AMOLED display

Resolution: 1440 x 3120

Refresh rate: Up to 120Hz

Brightness: 2,600 nits (peak brightness)

Display Material: Corning Gorilla Glass Armor 2

Camera: 200MP main camera, 10MP telephoto camera, 50MP periscope telephoto, 50MP ultrawide camera, 12MP selfie camera

Battery & Charging: 5,000mAh, 45W charging

Operating System: One UI 7

IP Rating: IP68

The colors, memory options, and pricing are given below:

Samsung Galaxy S25:

12GB + 256GB (P51,990)

12GB + 512GB (P60,990)

Colors: Navy, Icy Blue, Mint, Silver Shadow (Blueblack, Coralred, Pinkgold online exclusive colors)

Samsung Galaxy S25+:

12GB + 256GB (P67,990)

12GB + 512GB (P76,990)

Colors: Navy, Icy Blue, Mint, Silver Shadow (Blueblack, Coralred, Pinkgold online exclusive colors)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra:

12GB + 256GB (P84,990)

12GB + 512GB (P93,990)

12GB + 1TB (P110,990)

Colors: Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Whitesilver, Titanium Gray, Titanium Black (Titanium Jetblack, Titanium Jadegreen, Titanium Pinkgold online exclusive colors)

Consumers who registered prior to the launch event were rewarded with P8,000 worth of e-vouchers.

Additionally, those who pre-order between January 23 and February 13 will benefit from offers including with free 6 months of Gemini Advanced, free 2TB of cloud storage, seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates, a 30% discount on Galaxy Buds and Watch, 50% off Samsung Care+ for one year, and trade-in incentives of up to P12,000.

Pre-orders can be facilitated through Home Credit with a two-months free offer, Samsung Finance+ for discounts up to P6,000, or a 15% reduction via credit card transactions. The new Galaxy S25 devices are expected to be available for pickup starting February 14.