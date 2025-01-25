Consulting firm focused on MSMEs sets lofty goals

Innovated Business Solutions (IBS), a local firm which aim to provide vital support to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the nation, held its official launch last Jan. 17 at an event in Ortigas, Pasig City.

According to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), MSMEs constitute 99.63% of the registered businesses in the Philippines, account for 66.97% of employment, and contribute approximately 40% to the gross domestic product (GDP).

Despite their economic importance, many MSMEs face challenges that hinder their growth and sustainability. Issues such as access to finance, regulatory compliance, cash flow management, technological adaptation, and poor inventory management as significant pain points, with most struggling to survive beyond three months of operation.

IBS seeks to address those challenges to help MSMEs realize their full potential.

The company is backed by co-founders Mary Cruz and Khelvin P. Cruz, who are veteran business executives from ZK Summit, a conglomerate which owns brands such as Zion Philippines, Megahit Global Solutions (MGS), KPC Express Corporation, Innovated Business Academy, YourSkin School of Integrated Aesthetics, Luster, and Avian Summit.

“Our goal is to transform these businesses into scalable and sustainable franchise models, lessening the mortality rate of MSMEs,” stated Cruz during the launch event.

IBS co-founder Khelvin P. Cruz

IBS offers comprehensive solutions for MSMEs — from evaluating franchise readiness and crafting agreements to developing operational manuals and strategic marketing plans.

Currently, businesses seeking assistance can connect with IBS through its Facebook page. A dedicated corporate website is now being developed.