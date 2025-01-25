IBPAP links up with Google to upskill Pinoy BPO workers

The IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) and tech titan Google have announced a new collaboration to upskill Filipino talent in the IT-BPM sector.

The initiative is a crucial part of IBPAP’s Roadmap 2028, which aims to advance the industry’s talent development and global competitiveness.

Google, through Google Career Certificates, will provide industry-recognized certifications in high-demand fields like cybersecurity, data analytics, IT support, UX design, and project management among others, enabling Filipinos to excel in the evolving global IT-BPM landscape.

The program also includes access to Google AI Essentials course on Coursera to equip Filipinos with AI skills.

“IBPAP is proud to work with Google to strengthen our talent pool with essential skills for higher-value IT-BPM roles,” said Jack Madrid, president and CEO of IBPAP.

“This partnership is key to reinforcing the Philippines’ position as a global IT-BPM leader, ensuring our workforce remains competitive.”

Jackie Wang, country director for Google Philippines and Thailand, said the is dedicated to fostering growth in the Philippines through AI and upskilling initiatives.

“Our collaboration with IBPAP exemplifies this commitment. By equipping Filipinos with in-demand skills, we hope to contribute to the country’s economic progress and digital future,” she said.

Pat Choa, site lead for Google Philippines, noted that the Philippines is an important player in the global IT-BPO economy, supporting countless products and operations.

“By upskilling our workforce with in-demand skills, we’re maintaining our competitive edge as a global industry leader, driven by top-tier talent and cost-efficiency,” she said.

The effort comes at a pivotal period for the industry. While the IT-BPM sector reached $38 billion in revenue and employed 1.82 million people in 2024, bridging the skills gap remains essential for achieving the Philippine IT-BPM Roadmap 2028’s aggressive targets of $59 billion in revenue and 2.5 million jobs.

The initiative with Google is set to enhance the Philippines’ capacity to meet these goals and further establish it as a premier destination for high-complexity IT-BPM services.