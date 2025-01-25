Smart starts pre-orders for Samsung Galaxy S25 Series

Mobile services provider Smart Communications said it now accepts pre-orders for the latest Samsung flagship smartphones – the Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25+, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra – on Smart Postpaid and Smart Infinity Plans as well as Smart Prepaid bundles.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Series comes with AI features, including Samsung’s powerful AI ProVisual Engine for camera and editing experience backed by the Korean tech giant’s most powerful processor yet.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Series also now features a seamless action across apps so users can complete their task without having to switch between apps, a Now Brief feature that gives them a personalized briefing to guide them on their day ahead, an Audio Eraser that lets users filter out unwanted audio in their videos, and Circle to Search with Google that now even lets them search objects while browsing and search for a song that they hear in the moment without switching apps.

Smart Postpaid lets users enjoy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series starting with Postpaid Plans+ 999. Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S25 (512GB) with a monthly fee of P1,100 and a downpayment of P19,700, or the Samsung Galaxy S25+ (512GB) with a monthly fee of P1,500 and a downpayment of only P23,800, or Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (512GB) with a monthly fee of P1,900 and a downpayment of P29,500.

Postpaid Plans+ 999 comes with UNLI 5G for 12 months, 30 GB monthly data (20 GB + 10GB valid for 6 months), Unli All-Net Calls and Texts, a Netflix Mobile Plan, a 3-month Max Mobile Plan, and access to Postpaid Perks.

Subscribers who avail of the latest Samsung Galaxy S25 Series via Postpaid Plans+ can also get a free silicon case.

As a special treat, Postpaid and Infinity subscribers with approved pre-orders from Jan. 23 to Feb. 13 will enjoy a free storage upgrade, which means that they will automatically get the 512GB variant of their chosen Samsung Galaxy S25 device.

Aside from the storage upgrade, subscribers who pre-order via Smart Postpaid, Prepaid or Infinity can also enjoy a host of freebies, including a 50% off on Samsung Care+ 1-year subscription, a 30% discount on Samsung Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Buds via Samsung.com.

Smart Infinity members may also get the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series starting with Infinity Plan 3500, which comes with Unlimited Data, monthly international data roaming allocation, and a host of exclusive lifestyle privileges, including a Personal Relationship Manager, a dedicated hotline and worldwide concierge, and specially curated perks and events.

Subscribers availing the Samsung Galaxy S25 with Infinity can get a complimentary standing grip case for their new smartphone.

Subscribers may also pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series with a Smart Prepaid bundle on zero-interest credit card installment for 12 or 24 months with UnionBank, Security Bank, RCBC, BDO, BPI, and Metrobank at select Smart Stores nationwide.

To pre-order, head to the nearest Smart Store or pre-order online for Smart Postpaid plans. If you are a Smart Infinity member, you may pre-order, call *800, or reach out to Infinity Relationship Managers for personalized assistance.