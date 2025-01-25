Xiaomi PH parades new batch of ‘AIoT’ products

Chinese tech firm Xiaomi recently unveiled its highly anticipated Redmi Note 14 series of smartphones, accompanied by a new range of Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) devices.

Redmi Watch 5

The new Redmi Watch 5 boasts the largest display in the series, while maintaining the same dimensions as the Redmi Watch 4.

It features a 2.07-inch AMOLED display paired with a slim 2mm bezel, maximizing the watch face. With a maximum brightness of 1,500 nits, the display ensures readability in any lighting conditions.

The watch is powered by a 550mAh battery, providing an average monitoring time of 24 days. Additionally, it includes dual microphones for clearer Bluetooth calls and the ability to store music for phone-free listening.

Redmi Buds 6

The Redmi Buds 6 series offer two models: the standard Redmi Buds 6 and the Redmi Buds 6 Pro.

The base model features a dual-driver acoustic architecture and adjustable active noise cancellation (ANC) of up to 49dB for clear sound.

The battery life lasts up to 42 hours with the charging case, and the buds are rated IP54 for dust and water resistance.

For audiophiles, the Redmi Buds 6 Pro elevate the listening experience further, featuring a coaxial triple driver that delivers deep bass and crisp treble.

This model offers a customizable 55dB ANC that can adapt automatically to ambient noise levels, keeping users alert to their surroundings while enjoying high-quality sound.

While the Pro version’s battery life is slightly reduced to 36 hours, it maintains the same IP54 rating.

Xiaomi Power Bank

For users who are always on the move, Xiaomi has introduced two power bank models: the 33W and 165W versions. The 33W power bank is compact and lightweight at just 210g, featuring an integrated cable and the ability to charge three devices simultaneously.

On the other hand, the 165W power bank is designed for high-performance needs, capable of charging two devices at 120W via the main port, and an additional 45W with an extension port, making it ideal for larger gadgets like laptops.

With a rapid 90W self-charging capability, it can reach 75% capacity in just 15 minutes. Both models offer a full-power capacity of 10,000mAh.

Xiaomi TV

In the home entertainment department, Xiaomi showcased the upcoming launch of the Xiaomi Smart Display Max, featuring 85-inch and 100-inch models.

These televisions are equipped with 4K QLED displays, delivering vivid colors with a depth of 1.07 billion colors, and a stunning 144Hz refresh rate.

The Smart Display Max is designed for a complete audio-visual experience, equipped with a 2 x 15W speaker system, and supporting Dolby Atmos technology.

Running on a Google TV operating system, it is powered by a Quad Cortex A73 CPU, which includes 3GB of memory and 32GB of storage.

Additionally, later this year, Xiaomi plans to launch the Xiaomi Smart Display S, featuring Mini LED displays in sizes of 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch, providing a variety of options for consumers.

Another entertainment offering is the Xiaomi Smart Projector L1, which brings entertainment to life with a 200 ISO Lumens bulb that can project stunning 1080p resolution images ranging from 40 inches to 120 inches.

This projector also features automatic focusing, keystone correction, and obstacle avoidance for a seamless viewing experience.

Pricing

Here are the pricing and option available for the Xiaomi AIoT Products.

Redmi Watch 5: Promo price P 4,599 (SRP P5,299), available in Silver Gray, Obsidian Black, and Lavander Purple colors

Redmi Buds 6: Promo price P1,699 (SRP P1,999), available in Cloud White, Night Black, and Coral Green colors, with free 2 months Spotify Premium access

Redmi Buds 6 Pro: Promo price P3,199 (SRP P3,599), available in Glacier White, Space Black, and Lavander Purple colors, with free 2 months Spotify Premium access

Xiaomi 33W Power Bank 10000mAh: Available at P1,199.00

Xiaomi 165W Power Bank 10000mAh: Available at P2,099.

Xiaomi Smart Display Max 85″: Coming soon for P69,995

Xiaomi Smart Display Max 100″: Coming soon for P122,995

Xiaomi Smart Display S Mini LED 55″: Coming soon for P30,995

Xiaomi Smart Display S Mini LED 65″: Coming soon for P40,995

Xiaomi Smart Display S Mini LED 75″: Coming soon for P53,995