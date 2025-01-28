Garmin intros its first large-format dive computer

Garmin has updated its Descent range with the announcement of the Descent X50i, its largest dive computer with a vivid 3-inch color touchscreen display.

Using SubWave sonar technology, divers can use Descent X50i to communicate with one another underwater and monitor each other’s tank pressure, depth, and distance to keep tabs on one another when visibility may be limited.

They can also explore greater depths with an integrated backup dive light, 20 ATM dive rating, and leakproof metal buttons.

“Whether scuba diving, cave diving or seeking out shipwrecks, we know how important it is to have the most accurate data at all times. Featuring a big, bright display and 20 ATM dive rating, the new Descent X50i is the perfect dive computer for technical divers and a great option for recreational divers who want to clearly see key stats and critical information while exploring the underwater landscape,” Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales.

Boasting a vibrant 3-inch color display, Descent X50i makes it easier to read more data at a glance. The touchscreen helps make setup simple and is great for navigating maps and settings to prepare for the next adventure.

To take on the most technical dives, Descent X50i includes a strong sapphire lens, leakproof metal buttons, and a backup dive light that is bright enough to be used while underwater.

Dual elastic bands fit comfortably and securely around the wrist and feature buckles with an arrowhead attachment for easy one-handed closure while an adjustment lock can prevent slipping.

Designed by divers for divers, Descent X50i is ready for the next underwater excursion.

Air integration: Keep track of your tank’s air pressure when paired with a Descent T2 transceiver.

Monitor other divers: See tank pressure, depth and distance of up to eight divers who are using a Descent T2 transceiver, up to 10 meters away.

Diver-to-diver messaging: Using SubWave technology, send preset messages to other connected divers, up to 30 meters away.

DiveView maps: Plan the next dive with preloaded bathymetric depth contours and over 4,000 dive sites worldwide.

In-dive depth chart and history: View depth history in real-time to better understand the locations that have already been explored and how they will affect the decompression plan.

Ascent dive profile: Visualize an ascent plan through the Projected Ascent data field, which shows a projected depth profile associated with the current Time-To-Surface (TTS). The chart also plots depth over time and displays decompression stops and gas switches.

Tide data: Before heading out, check nearby tide data3 to stay up to date on ocean conditions.

Dive compass: Navigate above (and below) the water with a 3D dive compass.

Once divers are back on dry land, the dive log lets them review data, track gear, take notes and share details via their Garmin Dive app. They can also use the carrying case to store their Descent X50i in between dives.

To prepare for their next dive, users can take advantage of built-in GPS to navigate to over 4,000 preloaded dive site locations from around the world or add extra details — like points of interest — to dive sites with DiveView maps, an extension of the preloaded TopoActive maps. Surface GPS can also help users track their surface entry and exit points with advanced satellite connectivity.

The Garmin Descent X50i is available for P94,990.