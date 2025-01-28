In forum, experts tackle double-edge role of AI in PH elections

As the election season heats up, the influence of artificial intelligence (AI) technology on the electoral process has become a pressing concern for various agencies.

To address these issues, the Foundation of Media Alternatives (FMA) partnered with Privacy.PH to facilitate a dialogue among industry experts, which included journalist and Nieman fellow Jaemark Tordecilla, Data Ethics PH founder Dominic Ligot, and Commission on Elections (Comelec) legal department head Mazna Lutchavez.

The discussion explored the applications of AI, highlighting its potential to streamline research and efficiently process large volumes of data. Experts emphasized that AI could enhance creative social media campaigns, foster differential privacy, and significantly boost productivity.

Contrary to fears of job loss due to AI integration, it was noted that the technology would open new job opportunities, requiring skilled engineers and management personnel. The intuitive nature of AI also aids in reskilling the workforce, they said.

However, the panelists discussed the serious drawbacks associated with AI, particularly concerning disinformation and its environmental impact.

The training of AI systems involves substantial time and energy, leading to concerns over resource consumption in order to generate quick and relevant responses, they noted. A small error in AI training could propagate disinformation, resulting in misleading or erroneous outputs.

Furthermore, they said ethical use of AI is paramount, as it can be manipulated for deepfakes, copyright violations, or plagiarism.

The urgent need for AI regulation was underscored, as the Philippines, despite being among the top countries interested in AI, lags behind in terms of adoption and regulatory measures.

Although AI has been gaining traction for several years, governmental efforts in drafting legislation have only recently begun, and many proposed bills have not yet passed into law. This delay is attributed to a lack of understanding of AI’s vast potential and legislative prioritization challenges.

With the elections approaching, lawmakers have begun to recognize the significant impact AI could have on the everyday lives of voters.

In anticipation of the upcoming election, Comelec has pushed for the approval of the Comelec Resolution 11064, which is aimed at safeguarding the electoral process. The resolution establishes the Task Force Katotohanan, Katapatan at Katarungan (TF KKK), which aims to monitor the online activities of candidates.

The task force will oversee all Internet platforms, including websites and social media, to identify and eliminate misinformation related to the elections.

The resolution also mandates that all Internet-based campaign accounts, including social media, must be registered with Comelec, alongside candidates and their authorized representatives.

While AI technology may be utilized in campaign content, transparency must be enforced, so all AI-generated materials must be clearly labeled, employing visible or audio watermarks, and cryptographic metadata to ensure authenticity and traceability.

Despite allowing the use of AI in electoral campaigns, Comelec strictly prohibits the deployment of deepfakes, false amplifiers, and the spread of fake news, aiming to uphold the integrity of the electoral process amidst the evolving technological landscape.

As the Philippines navigates the complexities of AI in elections, ongoing discussions and regulatory frameworks will be critical, and this event is just the first step in the right direction towards a technology-enhanced democratic process.