Study reveals PH is 7th in ‘digital detoxing’ globally

A new global study has identified the Philippines as seventh among countries at the forefront of the digital detox movement.

The research, based on online search trends over the past five years, highlights the increasing global interest in digital detoxing — an intentional effort to reduce screen time, minimize digital distractions and reclaim one’s time and mental health in the face of our always-connected lives.

The Top 10 — Digital Detoxers

Australia — 446 Ireland — 381 Singapore — 374 New Zealand — 312 Canada — 308 United Kingdom — 269 Philippines — 256 United States — 249 Nepal — 216 United Arab Emirates — 204

Data for the study was gathered by Wisetek Market EU using a comprehensive analysis of online search trends from January 2020 to January 2025.

The study focused on seven key search terms related to digital wellbeing and digital detoxing, including: ‘screentime’ ‘dumb phone’ ‘digital detox’ ‘digital wellbeing’ ‘right to disconnect’ ‘disconnect’ ‘how to reduce screen time’

Using Google Trends, the study tracked the global interest in these terms across various countries. The scores represent the relative level of search interest in each country, normalized on a scale from 0 to 700, with 700 being the maximum possible search interest over the five-year period.

The scores were derived by combining the search volume data for each of the seven terms to calculate an overall score for each country. The ranking is based on this composite score, which reflects the country’s relative interest in these digital detox-related topics.

Australia leads the way, with an impressive score of 446 from a possible 700, with Ireland and Singapore taking the second and third spots.

Dumb Phones

One of the more popular detoxing methods is the adoption of ‘dumb phones’ and considering that Google searches for ‘dumb phones’ has ballooned 1328.57% since January 2020, it’s definitely not just a fad.

“Basically a ‘dumb phone’ is a simple, stripped-back mobile device that lets you call, text and in certain cases download a few basic apps. You’re getting the essentials of the phone without the distractions of endless scrolling and social media, it’s a great way to combat phone addiction whilst giving a nod to perhaps the simpler days of the late nineties and early noughties. Think along the lines of the famous Nokia 3310,” the report said.

Screen Time

A dumb phone may be an extreme shift for certain people, so before making the large leap of trading your iPhone for a more stripped-back unit, you should take a look at reducing your screen time, the report said.

“To cut down on screen time, start by setting boundaries — track your usage, schedule screen-free breaks and most importantly, keep devices out of your bedroom! It’s not about giving up technology but finding balance to improve your health and reconnect with life that exists beyond the screen,” the report said.

“If you’re using an iPhone, you can head to Settings > Screen Time to set limits and manage usage. On Android, head to Settings > Digital Wellbeing & Parental Controls for tracking and focus options. Both platforms make it simple to take control of your digital habits.”

The Right to Disconnect

In simple terms, this means your right to switch off from work communications and also plays directly into those wishing to embark on a digital detox.

“Australia, which ranks ahead of Ireland in our research, passed a law in 2024 giving employees the right to ignore calls or messages outside of working hours, without fear of repercussions. This move is expected to lead to better work-life balance as workers are empowered to disengage from work outside of their designated hours,” added Teresa McCarthy of Wisetek Market EU.

“What’s interesting here is that Ireland has already taken similar steps with the introduction of the Right to Disconnect legislation in 2021. This code of practice allows Irish employees to refrain from work-related communications — such as emails, calls or messages — outside of their working hours, without facing any penalties. It’s been a very proactive measure that supports mental health and well-being, aligning perfectly with the growing movement towards digital detoxing across the island.”