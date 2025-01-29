Delivery will drive PH e-commerce growth in 2025, says foodpanda

After posting significant growth in 2024, the platform delivery segment is poised to become a key driver of e-commerce in the Philippines in 2025, with revenue projected to reach an estimated $1.28 billion, according to global data and business intelligence platform Statista.

This sector demonstrates strong growth potential, both in terms of revenue generation and user adoption, contributing significantly to the country’s economic development. This is echoed by the online food and grocery delivery platform foodpanda Philippines, as it recently shared key insights and trends that will be essential for driving further growth in the platform delivery market in 2025.

“We have seen firsthand the growing demand for convenience and sustainability among consumers. It is vital that we continue to innovate and adapt, ensuring we meet our stakeholders’ needs as we achieve growth,” foodpanda Philippines managing director Daniel Jaramillo said.

The past year saw rising consumer demand for convenience and efficiency in delivery services. The platform delivery market continued to grow, spurred by the increasing popularity of online shopping and efficient delivery processes.

For foodpanda Philippines, fast food remained the most in-demand food category for three consecutive years, with burgers being the most ordered item on the platform. Meanwhile, its grocery delivery arm pandamart saw bread and soft drinks as its bestsellers. Ordering activity peaked during lunch (11 a.m.) and dinner (6 p.m.), with Saturdays being the busiest day.

“Our users rely on foodpanda for convenient mealtime solutions, particularly during peak hours and weekends when they want hassle-free options,” Jaramillo noted.

In payments on the foodpanda platform, cash led with 51% of orders, while online payments accounted for 49%, highlighting the growing adoption of digital methods.

“We’re focused on providing seamless and flexible experiences to meet our users’ evolving needs,” Jaramillo said.

The company also noted that these trends guide them in optimizing offerings and services to enhance user satisfaction and engagement.

For this year, consumer behavior is predicted to continue to evolve, with a noticeable decline in impulse buying. According to Euromonitor International’s Top Global Consumer Trends 2025, only 18% of consumers admitted to frequent unplanned purchases in 2024, highlighting a shift toward more deliberate spending.

To adapt, foodpanda Philippines is continuing its focus on affordability and convenience, offering options like its “meal for one” for budget-conscious solo diners, pandapro subscriptions to reduce delivery fees, and consistent deals and promotions, together with our key partners.

“We aim to be the go-to food and grocery delivery app, offering value and convenience at every touchpoint,” Jaramillo shared.

Circular economy models will gain momentum as e-commerce platforms focus on recycling, reducing waste, and extending product life cycles. These initiatives appeal to environmentally conscious Filipino consumers, who increasingly favor brands that prioritize sustainability.

The company’s sustainability program, Let’s Do Our Pau-rt (LDOP), continues to fight hunger and reduce food waste through various initiatives that repurpose surplus food to provide nutritious meals for underserved communities.

“We’re building a system where food never goes to waste,” said Jaramillo. “By transforming surplus into sustenance, we’re creating a more sustainable future for everyone while addressing pressing social issues like hunger and environmental concerns.”

Through its collaboration with Scholars of Sustenance Philippines (SOS PH), a global food rescue organization, foodpanda helps recover surplus food items and turns them into nutritious meals for redistribution to local communities

The convergence of technological advancements, e-commerce, and sustainability is poised to reshape the digital landscape in the Philippines. foodpanda Philippines emphasizes the need for businesses to adopt innovations that not only enhance customer experiences but also address critical concerns like economic and environmental matters.

“With the platform delivery market expected to grow significantly in 2025, we are focused on delivering value, advancing sustainability, and driving innovative solutions. These efforts will not only help the e-commerce sector thrive but also contribute meaningfully to the country’s economic growth,” Jaramillo concluded.