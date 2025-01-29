Study: Comms clients cast favorable light on RCS, AI chatbot

A recent study conducted by cloud communication firm Infobip has identified emerging customer experience trends for 2025.

The study considered the generational preferences of different age groups, including baby boomers, Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z.

It found common ground among these generations that could help brands to refine their customer communication strategy to appeal to people of all ages and form closer customer relationships.

Based on the study, the main challenges businesses face today regarding communication include:

Difficulty in customer engagement (54%)

Fragmented tools (51%)

Overloaded call centers (50%)

Collected data management (48%)

Generalized marketing messages and campaign (37%)

Failure to adapt to technology for sales communication (32%)

From these pain points, the study identified several trends that could transform customer communication, many of which leverage AI technology.

First, the adoption of Rich Communication Services (RCS) is on the rise in Asia, potentially becoming a significant resource for marketing and customer support.

Unlike other messaging services or apps, RCS functions solely with the telecom provider, no additional apps are required.

RCS functions similar to the traditional Short Messaging Service (SMS), but RCS allows users to also send images, videos, and links, making it easier for businesses to market their products over the telecom network.

The study also revealed that customers prefer interacting with conversational AI rather than older chatbots. The growth of AI agents promises a more personalized and seamless customer experience while delivering targeted and relevant responses.

To ensure effective AI interactions, robust conversational AI analytics must be supported by strong data pipelines, enabling quick and accurate responses. However, the introduction of AI can also pose new risks and threats, along with concerns about job loss due to AI agents.

Infobip said it plans to prepare an omnichannel strategy based on the study’s findings. The development of RCS Business Messaging and conversational AI agents is set to improve in line with customer preferences.

The company said it will also incorporate a human-augmented process in its solutions, ensuring human oversight before finalizing customer interactions and guaranteeing that messages are accurate and relevant.

Regarding AI security, Infobip said it practices and solutions comply with local and international standards, earning them awards and certifications that ensure the safety and security of their clients.

Cecile Perez Tizon, sales director at Infobip, stated: “As we look toward 2025, understanding and leveraging these customer experience trends and generational preferences will be crucial for organizations seeking to remain competitive and deliver exceptional customer experiences.”