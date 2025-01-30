Athena expands in PH with its first training hub

Athena, a remote-first company specializing in Executive Partners (XPs), continues its growth by establishing its first office building in the Philippines, with plans for more in the future.

The new office is located at 953 R-6, Project 3, Quezon City, Metro Manila, and has been aptly named “Ascension” to reflect its mission of fostering development and collaboration.

The company has gained a reputation for its commitment to hiring and training individuals to become XPs, with the primary objective of providing top-notch executive assistants to executives, CEOs, and founders around the world.

Clients of Athena have reported a remarkable 1,200+ hours saved annually, alongside a 33.7% increase in revenue, thanks to the effective matching of XPs with the unique needs of clients.

Kandy White, chief operations officer of Athena, announced substantial growth in the company’s workforce, increasing from 1,000 to 3,100 global employees between 2023 and 2024, with over 2,600 of those positions filled by Filipinos.

To emphasize its commitment to the local talent pool, the company has invested $2.5 million in enhancing its workforce capabilities, equipping employees with essential training and facilities through the construction of the Ascension office.

Additionally, a new training hub is set to open in Cebu in the second quarter of this year.

In addition to in-house training, Athena offers further professional development through the innovative Metis Program, which is an online and flexible Master’s in Business Administration (MBA).

Photo shows (from left) Victoria Alcachupas, chief marketing Officer; Kandy White, chief operating officer; Eliot Gattegno, chief learning officer; and David Ford, VP of capital investments

This program, offered in collaboration with Woolf University and the University of Oxford, is valued at $50,000, but is available free of charge to Athena employees.

“Our XPs handle complex tasks such as investment research, government compliance, and lead generation for CEOs and founders worldwide — this level of business education is essential for that role,” stated Eliot Gattegno, chief learning officer at Athena.

“This MBA program gives our team access to certification and faculty-led courses to sharpen their business acumen.”

Aside from its plans in the Philippines, Athena has plans to broaden its reach by establishing additional training hubs and offices in Kenya and Guatemala, further solidifying its commitment to developing a global talent pool of XPs.