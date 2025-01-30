Chinabank’s new mobile app lets users apply for bank account in 5 minutes

China Banking Corporation, also known as Chinabank, has launched its new “My CBC” app, bringing innovative features for its customer base and aligning with the bank’s new motto “Focused on You.”

Established in 1920, Chinabank has served the banking needs of both the Filipino-Chinese community and the wider Filipino population. As the bank celebrates its centennial milestone, it looks forward to another century by providing a modern banking experience.

The new app enables users to apply for accounts online, eliminating long lines, with the entire process taking as little as five minutes. Users can also enroll multiple accounts within the app for easier financial management.

Among its features, the app includes “Scan to Pay,” which allows users to transfer money and pay bills using a QR code. Chinabank has partnered with over 1,000 billers and with QRPH for seamless navigation and payment processing.

Additionally, the app offers a check deposit feature, allowing users to deposit checks directly into their accounts without needing to visit a physical bank branch.

Dr. Jay Sabido, Chinabank’s chief innovation and transformation officer, explained that the app was developed with flexibility and modularity in mind, providing users with opportunities for financial growth through its intuitive interface and diverse features.

Sabido also emphasized the app’s robust multi-level security measures, which include passwords, mobile passcodes, and biometric access. Users will receive real-time notifications regarding financial transactions, and critical non-financial transactions, ensuring the safety and security of their finances.

The app went live on Jan. 30 and is available for download on Google Play and the Apple App Store.