At ‘All-Star Playground’, Pinoys try out Xiaomi’s latest gadgets

During a recent event called “All-Star Playground”, Xiaomi Philippines launched its Redmi Note 14 Series alongside a range of AI of Things (AIoT) gadgets to the public.

Held over two days from January 25 to 26 at the SM Mall of Asia Atrium, the event invited mall-goers to engage directly with the brand’s latest innovations, and test it out for themselves.

Attendees were encouraged to participate in hands-on tests, including dropping the devices from various heights and submerging them in water, emphasizing the phone’s durability and resistance to the elements.

In addition to showcasing hardware capabilities, the event featured an interactive selfie booth. Here, participants could use the Redmi Note 14’s advanced AI image processing to generate images in different artistic styles.

The Redmi Watch 5

Health enthusiasts also had the opportunity to test the latest Redmi Watch 5, which served as a step counter and health monitor.

Participants utilized the watch to accurately track their performance on a treadmill, demonstrating the improved sensors and features of the Redmi Watch 5.

To further entice the public, local celebrity Khalil Ramos was invited to unbox the Redmi Note 14 live, sharing his insights and experiences with the device.

The event also featured live performances from popular musical groups including DWTA, Sunkissed Lola, Dilaw, Android-18, and Wika, enhancing the lively atmosphere for attendees.