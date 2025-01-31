GCash top e-wallet used by fraud victims in 2024, says CICC

The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) said on Friday, Jan. 31, that GCash was the top wallet used by victims of consumer fraud, online fraud, and phishing with users of the platform recording a loss of P76.49 million.

Other financial platforms used by victims included BPI (P28.47 million), GoTyme (P15.38 million), and Maya (P13.99 million).

The CICC said received a total of 10,004 cybercrime complaints in 2024, more than three times the 3,317 complaints received by the agency in 2023.

The total amount lost by cybercrime victims in 2024 reached almost P198 million, the first ever statistics on actual losses to cybercrime released by the agency.

CICC executive director Alexander K. Ramos attributed the exponential increase in complaints to the growing cybercrime awareness of the public and their willingness to report.

“In previous years, people were not aware that they were being scammed and many were not also aware on where to file their complaints,” he said.

Based on the CICC complaints statistics, consumer fraud accounted for 3,534 or 35 percent of the total complaints received. These included non-delivery of goods or services (86 percent) and fake advertisement (8 percent).

Complaints on online fraud accounted for 3,242 or 32 percent. These figures included financial fraud (957), impersonification (920), job scam (396), investment scam (396), and love scam (72).

Other types of complaints received included unsolicited communication, illegal access, identity theft, sexual cybercrime, phishing, and cyber libel.