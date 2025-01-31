Grab PH intros communication kit for deaf driver-partners

Ride-hailing app Grab Philippines has introduced its “CommuniKit”, an in-vehicle visual communication kit is designed to bridge the communication gap between passengers and deaf driver-partners.

The Grab CommuniKit is a set of postcards featuring commonly used phrases and requests made during GrabCar rides.

The easy-to-read postcards aim to facilitate communication with PWD drivers on various topics, such as directions, drop-off points, and special requests like air conditioning adjustments.

The kit was co-created with organizations advocating for inclusivity for the deaf, such as DeafED Philippines, the National Association of Sign Language Interpreters, and the community of PWD Grab driver-partners. It adheres to industry standards for effective communication methods tailored to the needs of deaf individuals.

Grab Philippines country head Ronald Roda shares, “In championing inclusive success for everyone in the digital economy, it is with full dedication that we make sure nobody is left behind.

“As we create livelihood opportunities for tens of thousands of our kababayans, it is our goal to also empower marginalized groups such as deaf drivers to grab the same tech-enabled opportunities – serving as the catalyst for achieving their aspirations while they contribute as integral members of our fleet regardless of their disability.”

One of the driver-partners who received a Grab CommuniKit is Vic Diaz, who said the kit has enhanced his connection with passengers, enabling him to deliver the exceptional service they expect from a GrabCar ride.

“It has also been invaluable for passengers with the same disability, as well as foreign passengers, by facilitating better communication with me. Honestly, the kit has greatly eased my daily experience on the road,” Diaz said.

The Grab CommuniKit can be easily found in the central console organizer of GrabCar vehicles. Besides the templated answers, passengers and their drivers can also use an allocated whiteboard and marker to write their personalized requests or messages.