BPI shines at 60th Anvil Awards for communications excellence

The Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) received multiple honors at the 60th Anvil Awards, which is organized annually by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP).

BPI’s #ProudtoBePartofIt campaign earned a Gold Anvil and was among the top three finalists for the Platinum Anvil, the highest distinction for PR Tools.

The campaign reinforces the bank’s strength as an employer of choice and its ability to craft compelling narratives that attract top talent.

In addition, BPI was named a top three finalist for “Company of the Year,” a testament to its sustained excellence in corporate communications and commitment to fostering engagement with stakeholders.

Cathy Santamaria, BPI chief customer and marketing officer, expressed gratitude for the recognition.

“These accolades reaffirm our commitment to connecting with our clients and communities through meaningful, impactful campaigns. We remain dedicated to telling stories that matter and championing causes that contribute to a better, more inclusive society,” she said.

BPI also won the following awards:

Gold Anvil, Public Relations Tools (Special Events) – Beyond Green: Raising Sustainability Awareness through BPI’s Integrated Advocacy Campaign

Silver Anvil, Public Relations Programs (Cause-related/Public Awareness/Advocacy) – Beyond Green: Raising Sustainability Awareness through BPI’s Integrated Advocacy Campaign

Silver Anvil, Public Relations Programs (Public Affairs/Policy-Shaping Communication) – Championing Consumer Protection: BPI’s Trailblazing Role in the Enactment of the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act

The wins highlight BPI’s commitment to sustainability, advocacy, and consumer protection through strategic communication and engagement.

The Anvil Awards symbolize excellence in public relations, recognizing campaigns that effectively engage and influence public opinion for a positive impact.

The Platinum Anvil, in particular, recognizes excellence in business communication, while the Company of the Year award is given to organizations that accumulate the highest points based on their Anvil wins.