Epson PH expands SureColor series for customizable printing

Epson is seeking to revolutionize storefront printing capabilities with the Epson SureColor SC-F1030 Direct-to-Garment printer and SureColor SC-V1030 A4 desktop UV printer.

The printers empower brick-and-mortar stores with versatility and performance, catering to the dynamic demands of mass customization.

One in five consumers is willing to pay a 20% premium for personalized products or services, according to Deloitte’s consumer research on mass personalization.

Aligning with the growing demand for personalized and customizable offerings in brick-and-mortar stores, innovative non-paper printing solutions are gaining momentum in the retail environment. Epson’s newest offerings are designed to meet the evolving needs of the retail sector.

The SC-F1030 is the ideal solution for transforming any storefronts and novelty gift shops to one that is highly customizable and interactive.

The printer is capable of both Direct-to-Garment (recommended for large prints) and Direct-to-Film (recommended for small logo prints) printer modes, offering flexibility for business owners to meet their customers’ demands.

Meanwhile, the SC-V1030’s extensive substrate compatibility, including wood, acrylic, and stainless steel, opens up new possibilities, enabling businesses to broaden their horizons beyond traditional paper or textile printing.

Featuring compact designs that seamlessly integrate into limited store spaces, these printers are tailored specifically for retail spaces without compromising on performance or print quality.

The SC-F1030 is the smallest Direct-to-Garment printer by Epson to date, allowing for flexible placement – ideal for a small workspace.

Similarly, the SC-V1030 has a compact footprint and can be easily placed on desks or workbenches, making monitoring of print jobs easy.

Both the SC-F1030 and SC-V1030 have a front operation design that facilitates access and maintenance in confined spaces.

The Epson SureColor SC-V1030 A4 desktop UV printer

Its convenient wire-free placement at the rear enables end-users to position the printer against a wall or in a corner, which is practical and efficient for a storefront setting.

Additionally, multiple printers can be positioned alongside each other to optimize space utilization and efficiency.

Both printers ensure consistent printing quality to produce vibrant colors. The SC-F1030 is equipped with a PrecisionCore MicroTFP printhead that offers vastly improved basic performance compared to conventional PrecisionCore printheads. This includes faster speed and more accurate dot placement.

It also has an Auto Gap Adjustment feature that automatically moves the platen to ensure optimized printing height for that specific garment.

The SC-V1030 is able to produce high-quality print even for fine texts and thin lines, which are essential for producing small goods. The A4 UV desktop printer is also equipped with smart operation features.

This includes Auto Height Adjustment where the platen will automatically adapt its height to accommodate substrates up to 70mm to ensure optimal printing performance.

The SC-V1030 also has a Wide Gap Function which helps improve clarity of text and images on three-dimensional substrates such as golf balls, pens, and phone cases.

“Our commitment to innovation extends beyond conventional paper prints. With the latest addition to our SureColor series, Epson is forging ahead towards a future where printing on any surface, be it garments or even novelty goods, can be done on-demand,” said Noelle Gonzalez, marketing division head at Epson Philippines.

“This signifies a paradigm shift, showcasing our dedication to pushing boundaries and revolutionizing non-traditional printing solutions.”