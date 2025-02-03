itel brings to PH its smart ring in time for Valentine’s

For centuries, rings have symbolized commitment, devotion, and promise. It has become part of traditions from engagement rings to wedding bands. But in today’s tech-driven world, a ring can do more than just signify love – it can actively look after someone whom you care for.

Unlike traditional jewelry, smart rings go beyond aesthetics. Designed for everyday wear, they serve as discreet health and fitness companions, tracking vital metrics like heart rate, sleep quality, and activity levels. They’re lightweight, stylish, and functional, making them an ideal gift for partners who value both sentiment and utility.

Among the first smart rings to hit the Philippines is the itel ring, which offers a balance of design and technology. With a sleek stainless steel build and available in gold, black, and silver, it blends seamlessly into any outfit, much like a classic piece of jewelry. But hidden in its minimalist design is a range of features that cater to modern lifestyles.

Unlike smartwatches or fitness bands, smart rings provide continuous health monitoring without the bulk. The itel ring, for instance, tracks heart rate and blood oxygen levels 24/7, offering real-time insights into the wearer’s well-being. This is a perfect companion for people who love exercising.

It also serves as a sleep and activity tracker, making it useful for those who want to improve their daily routines. And with a battery life of up to seven days (extending to 60 days with its case), it eliminates the frequent charging hassle that often comes with wearable devices.

For those with active lifestyles, durability is another key factor. With 10 ATM water resistance, this smart ring can withstand exposure to water whether from workouts, washing hands, or even swimming.

The itel smart ring is set to launch on February 5 on all of their official e-commerce shops and is available in four sizes – 7, 9, 11, and 12. The official suggested retail price is P1,199.