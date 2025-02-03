Local BPO group says ‘Agentic AI’ is the way to go

The IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) said it is embracing agentic artificial intelligence (AI) as a powerful enabler of innovation, efficiency, and workforce evolution in the IT-BPM sector.

With its ability to automate workflows, manage complex decision-making, and enhance operational scalability, Agentic AI is reshaping how businesses deliver value to global clients, according to the industry group.

Unlike Generative AI, which focuses on content creation, Agentic AI specializes in orchestrating processes, optimizing workflows, and driving intelligent automation that aligns with the structured, process-driven nature of IT-BPM operations.

“Today, Agentic AI is already transforming critical functions such as fraud detection, supply chain management, predictive analytics, and customer service escalations, enhancing efficiency and accuracy,” it said.

The widespread adoption of Agentic AI will fundamentally reshape workforce dynamics, shifting demand away from repetitive, transactional roles and toward higher-value, AI-enhanced functions, the group stressed.

“While automation will take over routine tasks, new opportunities will emerge in AI governance, human-AI collaboration, data analytics, process engineering, and AI-driven customer experience management,” it said.

A recent IBPAP survey found that 11% of IT-BPM firms have fully implemented Agentic AI, with 56% actively integrating it into operations. These figures signal a rapid transformation that demands large-scale workforce upskilling initiatives to ensure the industry remains competitive.

To bridge the AI-driven skills gap, IBPAP said the industry must continue collaborating with government partners such as TESDA and academic institutions to build a robust talent pipeline.

Key recommendations include AI boot camps and micro-credentialing programs to train employees in AI operations, governance, and ethical AI management.

IBPAP said it is encouraging cross-skilling programs, enabling workers in traditional roles to transition into AI workflow supervision, automation engineering, and decision-support functions.

IBPAP said its “4E Framework: Education, Engineering, Enforcement, and Ethics” serves as a roadmap for sustainable AI integration:

Education: Expanding AI learning pathways through certifications, boot camps, and degree programs.

Engineering: Upgrading IT infrastructure and cloud capabilities to support AI-driven operations.

Enforcement: Establishing AI compliance standards to ensure transparency and security in automated decision-making.

Ethics: Promoting fair, responsible, and human-centric AI to enhance, rather than replace, human expertise.

The Philippine IT-BPM industry’s proactive approach to Agentic AI adoption ensures its continued competitiveness in the global market, IBPAP said.

The sector, it added, is positioning itself at the forefront of AI-powered service delivery by harnessing AI to augment and not replace human capabilities, fostering strategic upskilling initiatives, and driving inclusive innovation.

“As we navigate this technological shift, IBPAP remains committed to empowering the workforce, advocating for AI-forward policies, and strengthening the industry’s role as a global leader in the next wave of AI-driven business solutions,” it said.