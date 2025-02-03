SAP appoints Jill Santos as new managing director for PH

Software maker SAP announced on Monday, Feb. 3, the appointment of Jill Santos as the new managing director for SAP Philippines.

Before joining SAP, Santos held senior roles at global IT companies such as Microsoft, Oracle, and IBM, where she gained extensive experience in enterprise solutions and strategic leadership.

In her new role, Santos will build on SAP’s nearly 30-year legacy in Philippines, spearheading initiatives to accelerate digital transformation to empower local businesses to thrive in the digital economy.

She will focus on enabling customers, partners, and communities to address key challenges such as cloud-based business transformation, adoption of AI innovation, strengthening supply chains resilience, and advancing sustainable practices for a future ready Philippines.

Prior to this appointment, Santos served as sales director for enterprise at SAP, where she led a team of senior account executives and played a crucial role in managing relationships with enterprise customers across both the private and public sectors in Philippines.

Santos is also a member of SAP’s senior leadership team in the country, driving the company’s strategic direction and innovation in the local market.

In her new position, Santos will report directly to Verena Siow, president and managing director for SAP Southeast Asia.

“The tech industry in Philippines is experiencing a rapid growth, with the digital economy poised for continued expansion. We thank Rudy Abrahams for his valuable contributions over the past 2.5 years and welcome Jill to lead SAP Philippines into its next phase of growth. Her deep market understanding and commitment to delivering value to customers and partners will strengthen SAP’s position as a trusted leader and empower more organizations to accelerate to innovate and thrive in the evolving digital economy,” said Siow.

“I am honored to lead SAP Philippines during this pivotal moment of technological advancement in the country. As Philippines accelerates its digital transformation agenda through initiatives like the National AI Strategy Roadmap 2.0 and the Digital Government Masterplan 2023-2028, the adoption of AI and cloud technologies is reshaping industries and opening doors to unprecedented innovation,” said Santos.