BLOG | Securing future of PH gaming industry amid cyberthreats

The gaming industry’s rapid growth in the past few years has made it a lucrative target for cybercriminals. With over 3.2 billion players globally, its large user base presents an attractive attack surface for cybercriminals who seek to exploit less security-conscious users.

Gamers often provide sensitive personal data when creating profiles and financial information like credit card details for in-game purchases. This creates opportunities for attackers to steal valuable data and exploit users through malicious tactics.

In addition, the pressure to release games quickly can lead to inadequate security measures on the part of the publishers, leaving vulnerabilities that cybercriminals can exploit.

In the Philippines, the gaming industry has experienced remarkable growth, with more than 43 million active gamers. Gaming has become a central part of the Filipino lifestyle, with gamers spending an average of two hours playing daily, often diving into immersive role-playing games across mobile devices, consoles, or PCs.

The local gaming market is projected for substantial growth, driven by several factors such as the widespread availability of affordable smartphones, enhanced internet connectivity, advancements in gaming technologies, and the rise of esports.

As more Filipinos turn to competitive gaming, esports is not only becoming a source of entertainment but also a career path for many as it creates new opportunities for gamers, content creators, and businesses.

Undoubtedly, the gaming industry brings significant opportunities for innovation and economic progress, but it also calls for heightened awareness and increased caution.

Maintaining this momentum will depend on tackling cybersecurity challenges and establishing strong safeguards to protect both gamers and the industry from escalating cyberthreats.

The cybersecurity landscape in gaming

Due to the extensive personal and financial data handled on behalf of its vast user base, the gaming industry is a natural target for cyberattackers. The prevalence of financial fraud and social engineering schemes makes it critical for gaming companies to understand these threats and implement strategies to protect personal identities and data on their platforms.

Here are some of the cyberthreats that gamers can face:

Attackers can use a gamer’s personal information to bypass security measures and gain access to user accounts. Financial fraud: Gamers often save their card details to their accounts to make in-game purchases, pay for subscriptions, and buy new games. Attackers can exploit this information to make unauthorized purchases.

Gamers often save their card details to their accounts to make in-game purchases, pay for subscriptions, and buy new games. Attackers can exploit this information to make unauthorized purchases. Ransomware or malware attacks: These attacks are common in the gaming industry, whereby attackers deploy malicious software or encrypt sensitive information to extort money.

These attacks are common in the gaming industry, whereby attackers deploy malicious software or encrypt sensitive information to extort money. Distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks: Attackers can disrupt gaming services by targeting servers with DDoS attacks. This can cause significant reputational and financial damage, especially on a large scale, such as in esports arenas.

Cracking the psychology of gamers

Gaming’s immersive nature can reduce a player’s awareness of online threats, making them susceptible to cyberattacks. Threat actors exploit this vulnerability through social engineering tactics, manipulating gamers to disclose personal information or click malicious links in moments of intense gameplay.

Additionally, the competitive and social aspects of gaming drive players to make in-game purchases or share achievements to remain relevant, creating opportunities for data theft or financial exploitation.

Challenges in securing the gaming industry

The fast-evolving gaming landscape, from arcade classics to advanced VR experiences, poses significant challenges for security. The sophistication of gaming technologies makes crafting comprehensive cybersecurity strategies a complex endeavor.

Additionally, gaming tournaments, which are often livestreamed, provide a platform for malicious actors to target gamers collectively. By posing as organizers, attackers can not only obtain personal information from gamers and carry out identity theft or doxing, but also trick gamers into downloading malware or revealing their login credentials. Attackers can also manipulate gamers by threatening to expose their strategies or tournament results.

Proactive cybersecurity measures to protect gamers

To build a safer gaming environment, here are some best practices that game developers can follow:

Multi-factor authentication: Enabling an additional layer of authentication when users log in to their accounts can help prevent attackers from accessing them. This can be done through authenticator apps or by sending SMS codes. Encrypted transactions: Since many games involve in-game purchases, having a robust mechanism to encrypt and monitor transactions is essential to safeguard gamers. Additionally, their personal data must be stored securely and constantly monitored for unauthorized access. Education and awareness: Gaming companies can conduct awareness programs or training sessions for their users, helping them understand the risks associated with online gaming and how to mitigate them effectively. Reward systems: Gaming companies can offer badges or coins to users who demonstrate the highest security hygiene. This approach will encourage them to maintain their cybersecurity practices and prompt other players to do the same.

The future of gaming

In 2025, we can expect the gaming sector to be revolutionized by generative AI, improving game quality, enhancing player engagement, and accelerating development timelines.

However, the unknowns of how evolving AI technology will affect security, plus gaming’s skyrocketing growth, mean that game developers must make significant investments in strong cybersecurity to safeguard gamers’ wallets and identities.

The author is the IT security evangelist at ManageEngine