DOST inaugurates ‘Wave Flume Lab’ in Ilocos Norte

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) inaugurated on Monday, Feb. 3, a Wave Flume Laboratory, a facility designed to test different coastal protection structures, at the Mariano Marcos State University (MMSU) in Batac, Ilocos Norte.

The DOST-funded facility is a useful tool for scientific research and real-world applications in addressing concerns in climate change, disaster risk reduction, and sustainable coastal management.

“The Wave Flume Laboratory will be known as the first of its kind in Northern Luzon, well-known for having long stretches of discontinuous shorelines, which are great sources of livelihood for our fishermen, but these are also a source of concern in terms of hazards and disasters,” said DOST secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. during his keynote speech.

A wave flume is a type of wave tank utilized in laboratories to examine the impact of water waves on coastal and offshore structures. This project was developed under the Niche Centers in the Regions (NICER) for R&D program.

The facility aims to create a framework to guide LGUs in selecting structure type, design, orientation, and construction materials.

“Establishing the Wave Flume Laboratory is a milestone of this project, which allows for the simulation and testing of real-world wave conditions. This facility is necessary for developing effective and site-specific coastal designs and interventions that are tailored to the unique needs of each location,” said DOST undersecretary for R&D Leah J. Buendia in her message.

“This is made possible through funding from R&D, such as the DOST NICER program, which works to capacitate local universities in the regions to conduct quality research.”

Beneficiaries of the project includes the Department of Public Works and Highways, local government units, private contractors, and coastal communities. Through the Wave Flume Laboratory, experts can recommend coastal infrastructure designs tailored to specific sites.

DOST PCIEERD executive director Enrico C. Paringit said the project has forged valuable partnerships with Kyoto University and with the DPWH District Offices in Region 1.

“Furthermore, 25 technical staff and DPWH personnel have been trained in the use of various software related to coastal engineering design and modeling. In addition, several undergraduate students have chosen to pursue coastal engineering for their research thesis.

“With these accomplishments, we can confidently assure that science, technology, and innovation were at the core of the project’s implementation,” he said.