Huawei holds ‘Nova Show’ to flaunt top product offerings in PH

Chinese tech firm Huawei held its “Huawei Nova Show” last Feb. 1 and 2 at the SM Megamall Fashion Hall to showcase three of its latest innovations — the Huawei Nova 13 series, Huawei Mate X6, and Huawei FreeBuds series.

The Huawei Nova 23

The Huawei Nova 13 series is a mid-range smartphone equipped with a Kirin 8000 octa-core processor, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 50MP main camera. What sets it apart, however, is its 60MP selfie camera, which offers 4K image quality and 100° ultra-wide-angle images.

The Huawei Nova 13 Pro

The Huawei Nova 13 Pro includes an additional 8MP Portrait Front Camera that supports 2x optical zoom and 5x digital zoom. Additionally, the Nova 13 series features the AI Best Expression capability, allowing users to modify facial expressions in photos for better results.

Huawei’s flagship model, the Mate X6, is equipped with a 7.93-inch screen that folds without any gaps. The company demonstrated the screen’s durability during the event by suspending an entire motorcycle from it without causing any damage.

The Mate X6 is powered by a Kirin 9020 octa-core processor and features a 5,110mAh battery. To address potential overheating, it employs a high-conductive graphene sheet material for efficient heat dissipation, ensuring cooler operation.

For the FreeBuds series, Huawei introduced the FreeBuds Pro 4, which includes dual driver True Sound Technology and intelligent dynamic active noise cancellation (ANC) for clear sound quality in various environments.

The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 4

The FreeBuds SE 3 is designed for all-day use, making it suitable for work meetings or online lectures. Lastly, the FreeClip model is stylishly designed as “Smart Jewelry,” ensuring it stays securely in place during vigorous activities.

During the event, Huawei announced several promotional deals. The Nova 13 (12GB + 256GB) is priced at P24,000, while the Nova 13 Pro (12GB + 512GB) is available for P32,999. Buyers of the Nova 13 series will receive a free Huawei Watch GT 4, valued at P12,999, until February 28.

The Huawei Mate X6

The Mate X6 (12GB + 512GB) is available at P114,999 and comes with a complimentary Huawei Watch GT 4, a DJI Neo drone, a P10,000 Trade-in Token, and 1-year accidental screen damage protection. The value of these freebies totals P44,797 and is available until February 28.

The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 4 is priced at P10,999 and includes free ear tips, a Huawei Band 8, Huawei Loss Care, and a protection case, worth P5,376. The FreeClip has a reduced price from P9,999 to P7,999, and the FreeBuds SE 3 is priced from P1,599 to P1,399. The promotional deals for the FreeBuds series are available until Feb. 6.

The event also featured interactive booths and performances by nova star Kyle Echarri and the P-pop group G22, making it an exciting experience for attendees.