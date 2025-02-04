Samsung PH puts up ‘Galaxy AI Future Lab’ in BGC devoted to S25 series

Tech giant Samsung has opened its Galaxy AI Future Lab at the BGC Amphitheatre, which will run from January 31 to February 7.

The eight-day event allows the public to experience firsthand the flagship Samsung Galaxy S25 series, as well as the company’s other latest innovations.

The Galaxy AI Future Lab aims to educate attendees on Samsung’s newest offerings and provide answers to any questions potential buyers may have ahead of the official release on February 14.

Samsung personnel are on-site to discuss pre-order deals, allowing customers to secure their devices at a lower cost than the suggested retail price.

Throughout the event, industry leaders, celebrities, and key opinion leaders (KOLs) will share their insights on AI innovations, and its applications in everyday life. Special presentations aim to highlight how the new Galaxy AI transforms the Galaxy S25 series into the ultimate companion for productivity and creativity.

The event also showcases the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s new 50MP ultrawide camera, supported by next-gen ProVisual Engine, with tips and tricks on how to take the best images.

In addition to informative sessions, Samsung is offering fans an exclusive limited edition ENHYPEN bundle, which includes a “Walk the Line” chain bracelet, dumpling bag, towel, and lanyard. The bundle will be available for purchase on the Samsung website until February 7, in preparation for the band’s upcoming “Walk the Line in Bulacan” concert.

Attendees can also enjoy live musical performances and participate in daily raffles, making the Galaxy AI Future Lab an engaging experience for fans and tech enthusiasts alike.