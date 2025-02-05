Despite telco opposition, ‘Konektadong Pinoy’ bill approved by Senate

In spite of the vehement opposition of the country’s biggest telcos, the “Konektadong Pinoy” bill hurdled the third and final reading at the Senate on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

The passage of the proposed legislation, which is also known as Open Data Access bill, was fast-tracked after it was certified as urgent by Pres. Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Just two days before its approval, the Philippine Chamber of Telecommunications Operators (PCTO) issued a strongly-worded statement against bill.

The PCTO, whose members include the country’s largest telcos, warned that the proposal would be detrimental to the telco business, saying it undermines constitutional provisions on the grant of a congressional franchise and the protection of national security and interest, and violates principles on fair competition.

The statement went for naught, however, as the Senate voted to ratify the priority measure, which aims to expand Internet access in the country and ease the entry of new players in the data transmission industry.

Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, one of the those who voted for the bill, said the proposed legislation will pave the way for the development of a comprehensive digital infrastructure program that will expand broadband access across the nation.

“It calls for strategic investments in fiber-optic networks, satellite technology, and other means of connectivity to ensure that no Filipino is left behind in the digital revolution,” he said.

Sen. Joel Villanueva, one of the authors and co-sponsors of the measure, said the bill will finally address the long-standing issues of digital connectivity in the Philippines.

“In an era where reliable and affordable internet access is a necessity, not a luxury, this bill ensures that no Filipino is left behind. Whether for education, business, government services, or disaster response, connectivity is a lifeline. This is especially true for our learners, for whom access to the Internet can make or break them, in their schooling and beyond,” he said.

Earlier, local stakeholders called on the chamber to immediately pass the bill in the remaining session days of the 19th Congress.

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), and Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) have also called for the passage of the bill.

Versions of the bill have passed on third reading in the House of Representatives for three Congresses since the 17th Congress. Movement of the legislation stalled in the Senate in previous years.

Better Internet PH, a local advocacy group, said the bill will address the country’s growing digital divide and allow more Filipinos to enjoy the benefits of digitalization.

“It will do so by simplifying the licensing process for network providers and, following global practice, giving this mandate to the industry regulator, the National Telecommunications Commission,” it said in a statement.