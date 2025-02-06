Report: Pinoys rank first in use of online financial services

Social media intelligence firm Meltwater and creative agency We Are Social have officially released Digital 2025, their latest annual report on social media and digital trends worldwide.

The report revealed that 91.3% of Filipino Internet users use a banking, investment, or insurance website or app each month. The Philippines is the highest globally and far exceeds Brazil which comes in second at 74.8% while the global average is 37.8%.

The study added that digital payments ARPU (annual revenue per unit) as a percentage of GDP per capita is 28.2%.

“Comparatively, only 21.7% of Filipino Internet users use mobile payment services (e.g. Apple Pay, Samsung Pay) each month. Credit card adoption is sluggish where only 8.1% of Filipino adults own a credit card,” it noted.

The report also found that Filipinos rank as number one video viewing with 97.6% of local Internet users aged 16+ watch online video content each week, ahead of the global benchmark of 92.0%.

They are heavily drawn to online videos and are ranked second in using them as a source of learning (58.1%), and number 1 in watching vlogs (48.3%) and online music videos (72.3%), far exceeding any of their global peers.

Filipinos also ranked number one in the world for playing video games, with 96.6% of Internet users aged 16+ playing video games on any device. The global average stands at 83.6%.

Overall, Filipinos spend an average of 8 hours and 52 minutes a day on the Internet — maintaining its rank as being significantly ahead of the global average of 6 hours and 38 minutes.

“Most of this time on the Internet is spent on their mobile phones at 5 hours 21 minutes, which is also significantly ahead of the global average of 3 hours 46 minutes,” the report said.

Other stats include:

98.9% of Filipino Internet users use chat and messenger services each month, higher than the global average of 94.5%.

94.2% of Filipino Internet users use email services each month, higher than the global average of 75.0%.

49.5% of Filipino Internet users use mobile video calling services each month, higher than the global average of 35.5%.

Filipino Internet users aged 16+ spend 3 hours 32 minutes on social media each day, ranked number 4 globally.

Filipino Internet users actively use about 8.36 platforms each month. This makes them the number 2 country in the world that uses the most number of social media platforms.