Google Maps turns 20. Here are top 20 most reviewed visitor attractions in PH

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Google Maps. For two decades, it has been helping people around the globe explore new places, connect with their communities, and navigate the world with ease.

In the Philippines, Google Maps has played a vital role in showcasing the country’s rich history, vibrant culture, and breathtaking natural beauty.

To commemorate this milestone, Google Maps is proud to highlight the top 20 most reviewed visitor attractions in the Philippines. These destinations represent the diverse tapestry of experiences that the Philippines has to offer, from centuries-old historical landmarks to stunning natural wonders.

Top 20 Most Reviewed Visitor Attractions in PH

Google Maps has become much more than a map in its 20-year history, evolving into a comprehensive service. Its diverse features now range from 360-degree street views to detailed information on businesses and points of interest among many others. The impact in the Philippines has been significant, especially in tourism.