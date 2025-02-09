AI, quantum computing among 8 focus areas for new gov’t R&D program

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) has officially launched the ELVE8PH Program, which seeks to advance the country’s scientific and technological landscape in the years to come.

With the theme “Pushing Science and Technology (S&T) Frontiers for National Development,” the program aims to enhance the lives of Filipinos by adapting to emerging technologies and fostering innovation across various sectors.

The eight primary areas targeted by the program are:

1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Virtual Hubs

As AI continues to evolve, DOST plans to establish AI Virtual Hubs throughout the country. These centers would serve as spaces for research and development (R&D) pertaining to AI technology, give support to local start-ups, and foster collaborations with agencies and institutions within, and outside, the country.

2. Quantum Computing Technologies

Focused on hardware development, Quantum Computing Technology aims to develop computers that outperform traditional processors, with applications spanning cryptography, cybersecurity, pharmaceuticals, materials science, climate forecasting, and financial services.

3. Smart Technologies

Smart Technologies covers improvements of communication pathways, such as Internet of things (IoT), 5G, AI, and Big Data. The development of Smart Technologies is expected to lead to the creation of smart cities and enhance industrial sites and healthcare services.

4. Industry 4.0

The industrial age continues into today’s world, in its fourth reiterations. In order to keep up, DOST has launched the Cuatro program, which aims to develop innovations or process to involve additive manufacturing, autonomous robots, augmented reality, IoT, cybersecurity, and cloud computing, in a business setting. These advancements will be accessible to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to stimulate economic growth.

5. Biologics in Pharmaceuticals

The DOST-Philippine Council for Health Research is running a campaign of programs to encouraging local industries to collaborate on drug discovery, diagnostics, and therapeutics, aiming to provide affordable and quality healthcare services.

6. Smart Agriculture

Addressing food security issues, the DOST plans to utilize precision farming, digital agriculture technologies, and data analytics to improve farming practices, benefiting both farmers and consumers.

7. Geospatial Analytics Solution (GATES Hub)

Similar to the Virtual Hubs, the GATES Hub aims to be centers of R&D focusing on geospatial data from different regions and localities in the country. Using remote sensing, GIS, and big data analytics, GATES Hub will be able to develop better disaster risk reduction, urban planning, and environmental management for different areas in the country.

8. Circular Economy

Sustainability goes beyond the environment, any industry, or any geological boundaries. A Circular Economy aims to provide sustainable manufacturing, while protecting the environment. The program aims to upgrade human resource capacities, improve solid waste management, and resource recovery, to stretch out materials used in manufacturing, and lessening waste generation.

The eight focus areas are handled by different DOST branches, but is also supported by each other, and external agencies and institutions.

DOST secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. expressed the vital role of collective action in achieving a future defined by progress and innovation. He stated that “it may be a long and challenging journey, but I believe that with our collective vision, hard work, knowledge, and skills, we can turn this dream into a reality.”