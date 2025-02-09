Asus PH unveils AI-powered ‘Expert P Series’ for business users

Asus Philippines has unveiled its new Expert P Series of AI-powered PCs, tailored specifically for business use with its enhanced IT and management solutions.

The series includes the Asus ExpertCenter P400 AiO, Asus ExpertCenter P500 Mini Tower, Asus ExpertBook P1, and the Asus ExpertBook P5.

The ExpertCenter P400 AiO has a sleek, thin design, featuring a 24-inch all-in-one monitor that integrates the CPU seamlessly, making it an ideal solution for office spaces where desk space limited. Equipped with a 13th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, its performance easily handles various business applications.

The ExpertCenter P500 Mini Tower

The ExpertCenter P500 Mini Tower, on the other hand, offers versatility with its compact designed CPU tower unit. Lightweight and easy to transport, it features an efficient heat dissipation system that enhances performance while minimizing energy consumption.

It comes with a 13th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, suitable for everyday business functions, but the tool-free design makes it easy to customize.

The ExpertBook P1

For professionals on the go, the ExpertBook P1 is available in both 14-inch and 15-inch versions. The lightweight laptop is very capable with its 13th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor, with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The ExpertBook P5 enhances this setup with an extended battery life of up to 28 hours and features an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor.

All models in the Expert P Series have been certified with MIL-STD 810H US Military Grade and Energy Star certifications, emphasizing durability and energy efficiency. Designed with business users in mind, these devices come with expandable memory and storage options, along with a tool-free design for easy upgrades. The P1 and P5 also offer variants equipped with more powerful processors.

The ExpertBook P5

The series is further enhanced with pre-installed software, including the Microsoft Copilot AI companion, with the P5 featuring the upgraded Copilot+. Additionally, the Asus AI ExpertMeet suite supports efficient online meetings by offering features such AI Meeting Minutes, AI Translated Subtitles, AI Noise Cancellation, AI Camera, and Watermark.

Security remains a priority for Asus Business, as all devices are equipped with a business-grade BIOS, compliant with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) SP 800-155 rating, along with five years of continuous BIOS and driver security updates. Customers purchasing the P500 Mini Tower and P5 will also receive a complimentary one-year subscription to McAfee Premium.

Here are the specifications and starting prices for the Asus Business Expert P Series:

Asus ExpertCenter P400 AiO

Display: 23.8-inch, 16:9 aspect ratio, FHD resolution

Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H

Memory: 16GB DDR5, upgradeable to 32GB

Storage: 512GB SSD, upgradeable to 2TB

Starting Price: P59,995 (pre-order available; shipping begins June 2025)

Asus ExpertCenter P500 Mini Tower

Dimension: 15.50cm x 29.60cm x 34.70cm

Processor: Intel Core i5-13420H

Memory: 8GB DDR5, upgradeable to 64GB

Storage: 512GB SSD, with additional SSD and HDD ports

GPU: GPU slot available, up to GeForce RTX 4060

Starting Price: P44,995 (pre-order available; shipping begins June 2025)

Asus ExpertBook P1

Display: 15-inch, 16:9 aspect ratio, FHD resolution

Processor: Intel Core i5-13420H

Memory: 16GB DDR5, upgradeable to 64GB

Storage: 512GB SSD, upgradeable to 1TB

Starting Price: P44,995 (pre-order available; shipping begins March 2025)

Asus ExpertBook P5