US-based software engineering firm opens 4th AI Studio in PH

Enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company Ascendion, through integration with tech firm Collabera Digital, officially opened its fourth AI Studio in Makati on Friday, Feb. 7.

The new facility adds to Ascendion’s growing portfolio of delivery hubs for AI-enhanced software development, which already includes offices in Chennai and Hyderabad, India, as well as in Austin, Texas. The Makati office is designed to foster collaborative AI development, innovation, and software engineering research.

Manan Mehta, senior vice president for global growth markets at Ascendion, said the Philippines has a distinct advantage in the tech industry. “With one of the most tech-savvy populations in the world, the Philippines is uniquely positioned to lead in AI-powered digital transformation,” he stated.

Ascendion primarily serves Fortune 500 companies with its “AI-first software solutions.” The company’s proprietary platforms, Ascendion AVA+ and MeTAL AI, aim to streamline the process between executive decision-makers and software engineers, significantly reducing brainstorming time and allowing for more efficient program refinement.

Initial reports from Ascendion clients indicate that these innovative solutions have led to increased productivity, shorter operational times, enhanced service reach, and lowered costs.

The company’s engineers benefit from AI agents that support consistent code generation, software testing, and risk mitigation. New hires will also undergo AI training and certification to enhance their skills in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

With the establishment of the new AI Studio in Makati, Ascendion aims to create at least 6,000 new jobs in the country over the next three years, potentially generating an economic impact exceeding $500 million.

Karthik Krishnamurthy, CEO of Ascendion, emphasized the company’s commitment to building a stronger, more agile organization. “Our focus is clear: bring cutting-edge AI-powered platforms, leverage the Philippines to serve global clients, and create global opportunities for engineers in the Philippines,” he remarked.