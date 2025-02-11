PH smartphone market sees growth for 2nd straight year in 2024: IDC

According to research firm IDC, the Philippines smartphone market registered 6.1% year-over-year (YoY) growth to almost 18 million units in 2024.

Despite challenges such as the weakening peso and inclement weather events, the smartphone market acceleration is supported by the overall steady economic growth in 2024 and the strategic approach of vendors by bringing in more entry-level models to keep smartphones affordable to Filipinos.

More than half of total shipments in 2024 were priced below $100, with Transsion (sub-brands Infinix, Tecno, and Itel) bringing in close to over 4.8 million units in the same price point, mainly driven by Infinix’s Smart series and Tecno’s Spark Go series, bringing the overall average selling price from $192 in 2023 down to $179 in 2024.

“While the last quarter slowed down with an annual decline of 11.8% due to early launches by vendors in the prior quarter, it still remained the strongest quarter for smartphones with almost five million shipments in 4Q24 driven by the holiday season,” said Angela Medez, senior market analyst for client devices at IDC Philippines.