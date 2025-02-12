Asus PH unveils AI laptops with latest chips from Intel, AMD

Asus Philippines has announced the availability of the latest addition to its AI laptop line-up with the 2025 Asus Zenbook series, powered by the latest AI-enabled processors from AMD and Intel.

Through this introduction of new models and expansion of existing product lines, Asus said it is asserting its commitment to pioneering AI computing without limits.

With powerful performance, extended battery life, premium designs, and a customizable Copilot key, the latest Zenbook AI Laptops allow users to experience AI productivity and creativity like never before.

Asus ZENBOOK DUO (UX8406​CA)

The revolutionary dual-screen Zenbook DUO is now available with the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 processor (Series 2), setting a new standard for creativity and productivity.

With its dual 14-inch 16:10 3K 120Hz OLED HDR NanoEdge touchscreens, detachable full-size keyboard and built-in kickstand, Zenbook DUO expertly combines AI benefits with versatile multiple modes — Dual Screen, Desktop, Laptop, and Screen Sharing — and superb mobility.

Measuring only 14.6mm thin and weighing just 1.35kg, it also features a large capacity 75Wh battery and includes a comprehensive array of I/O ports.

Paired with dedicated smart software and intuitive gesture control, the easy-to-use Zenbook DUO maximizes productivity, with zero fuss.

Asus ZENBOOK 14 (UX3405​CA)

The sleek Zenbook 14 (UX3405CA) is the ultimate Intel Evo Edition ultraportable laptop, which takes sophistication to a new level. Zenbook 14 features a sleek, lightweight and sturdy all-metal design and enhanced lifespan 75 Wh battery.

At only 14.9 mm thin and 1.2 kg light, Zenbook 14’s elegant chassis delivers uncompromising mobility.

Effortlessly tackle tasks with the AI prowess of Zenbook 14, now available with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor (Series 2) and Intel Arc graphics. Its ultrafast up to 1 TB SSD storage, 16 GB RAM and Wi-Fi 7 promises less waiting time and faster, seamless workflow at any place.

An immersive audiovisual experience is provided by the vivid 3K Asus Lumina OLED 120 Hz touchscreen and powerful new super-linear speakers, and the user-friendly design incorporates convenient face login, an FHD IR camera with a physical shutter for privacy, and a new quiet Asus ErgoSense keyboard.

Zenbook 14 also comes with all the essential I/O ports — including Thunderbolt 4 Type-C, for seamless connectivity.

Asus ZENBOOK 14 (UM3406KA)

With the latest flagship – AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor with a 50 TOPS NPU and AMD Radeon 860M graphics – Zenbook 14 (UM3406KA) brings you a next-level Copilot+ PC experience, with enhanced security, speed, and personalization.

With integrated AI engines to accelerate AI computing, Microsoft Copilot for personal assistance, and a suite of powerful Asus AI applications, the Zenbook 14 with AMD Ryzen AI is one of the best productivity companions in the market.

Experience unmatched portability at 14.9mm thin and 1.2kg light, and in a durable all-metal construction with a unique Jade Black colorway. Its day-long stamina also allows work from anywhere.

Its ultra-vivid Asus Lumina OLED display and powerful new super-linear speakers provide an immersive entertainment experience too. The Zenbook 14 also includes all the essential I/O ports you need – including USB 4 Type-C, for fast and seamless on-the-go connections.

Availability and Pricing

The new Asus Zenbook DUO (UX8406CA), with the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 processor (Series 2), 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD, is priced at P139,995.

The Asus Zenbook 14 (UX3405CA)’s top-of-the-line model, which features an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor (Series 2), 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD, is priced at P89,995. The Intel Core Ultra 7 processor (Series 2), 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD model is also available at P77,995.

Availability for the Asus Zenbook 14 (UM3406KA), with AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor with a 50 TOPS NPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and featuring an enhanced Copilot+ PC experience, will be announced soon.

The new 2025 Asus Zenbook series will be available in Asus Concept Stores starting February 2025. Each purchase also includes a complimentary Office 2024 Home free lifetime license, plus a free 1-year subscription to Microsoft 365 Basic.

The latest Zenbook AI laptops are also entitled to Asus’ sought-after after-sales service, which includes a 2-year International Warranty and Asus Perfect Warranty with 1-year accidental damage protection.