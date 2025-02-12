Google PH ramps up security initiatives, unveils new feature for Android devices

In response to the proliferation of cyberattacks, tech behemoth Google has ramped up its security measures to better protect users and enhance awareness of cybersecurity.

On Feb. 11, Google hosted the “Safer with Google Philippines” event as part of a media campaign aimed at educating the public about cybersecurity and unveiling its latest security updates.

According to Google’s statistics, while awareness of cybersecurity has grown, the incidence of cyberattacks continues to rise.

The Philippines ranks sixth among countries searching for terms related to “cybercrime” and “internet safety,” and in the top three for inquiries related to “fake news.”

The country also holds the top position for searches on “misinformation” and “media literacy,” reflecting a concerning trend in online safety.

In light of this, Google has showcased the security features embedded in its products and services.

Yves Gonzalez, head of government affairs and public policy at Google Philippines, stated: “Every Google product is secure by default with security and protection built-in for you.”

Among Google’s offerings is the Google Passkey, which facilitates secure password management using biometric data.

Additionally, the enhanced “Chrome Safe Browsing” feature in Google Chrome alerts users to potential malware or phishing threats.

Google’s Gmail security is powered by artificial intelligence, successfully blocking nearly 10 million spam emails worldwide every minute.

YouTube’s “Breaking News” section now features content exclusively from reputable news sources, and an “Information Panel” has been introduced to provide viewers with information about the content creator, links to related sources, and fact-checking.

At the event, Google announced the launch of “Enhanced Google Play Protect,” designed to boost mobile security in the Philippines. This feature provides real-time scanning to detect malicious apps and prevent their installation.

Since going live on February 10, Enhanced Google Play Protect has blocked over 3.2 million high-risk install attempts in the country.

While Google believes these enhancements will help users stay ahead of cyber threats, it emphasizes that online safety extends beyond device protection.

The company promotes resources to educate users, especially families, about safe internet practices. Programs such as “Family Link,” “Be Internet Awesome,” and “Supervised Experience” by YouTube aim to help parents teach their children how to navigate the internet safely.

Additionally, Google’s AI platform, Gemini, offers support in educating young users about online safety.

The event coincided with Safer Internet Day celebrations and was attended by Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) executive director Alexander Ramos and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) assistant director for the Enforcement and Investor Protection Department (EIPD) Patrick-Duane Patricio.