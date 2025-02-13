Leonen urges use of technology to curb tax evasion in PH

Supreme Court (SC) senior associate justice Marvic Leonen highlighted the role of technology in fighting tax evasion in the country during an event of the Tax Management Association of the Philippines (TMAP) last Feb. 6 at the Makati Diamond Residences.

In his speech, Leonen highlighted the need to combat corruption in the tax system, warning that it has evolved into more complex and often unrecognizable forms.

“We do need to confront corruption at every turn… over time, corruption has evolved into more sophisticated forms, some of which can be nearly unrecognizable. If we are not vigilant enough, as the landscape shifts, our approach to combating it must also adapt. It requires creativity, innovation, and collaboration to effectively tackle its challenges that corruption presents today,” he stated.

He emphasized the role of technology in strengthening tax administration and ensuring transparency.

“Today we need to engage the broader networks, embrace new technologies and continually enhance our skills to stay ahead. In this context, we cannot overlook the potential of technological innovation to battle many of the challenges facing our tax system, including corruption. Technology has already started to transform various sectors, and it can play a crucial role in improving tax administration, boosting efficiency and enhancing transparency.”

In addition to tackling corruption in the tax system, Leonen also highlighted the judiciary’s ongoing digital transformation through the SC’s Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022-2027 (SPJI), particularly eCourt PH 2.0.

“Our aim is to enhance the judicial system by leveraging technology to improve access to justice for all Filipinos, regardless of their geographical location or social status,” he shared.

eCourt PH 2.0 is designed to establish a fully digital court system, reducing delays and enhancing transparency and efficiency in judicial processes.