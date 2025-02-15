Radenta wants to drive digital transformation of PH firms

Radenta Technologies, one of the country’s leading solutions integrators, is starting the new year with a firm resolve “to be the driving force behind organizations’ digital transformation.”

Radenta has set two major goals: one is to develop solutions that empower organizations to reach unprecedented heights of success and the second is to inspire Radenta’s very own employees to become ambassadors of innovation and digital transformation.

Radenta, considered a digital power player in the industry, is not using tech jargon to describe its mission. It instead dug deep into Filipino values and has decided to adopt the philosophy of ‘malasakit.’ This is the vernacular equivalent of showing care and concern. This is applied to all stakeholders inside and out.

A ‘malasakit’ driven work environment prioritizes employee happiness and well-being. The same mindset applies to care, commitment and accountability that go beyond expectations. Integrity, innovation, excellence, and teamwork drive day-to-day interactions.

Randall Lozano, Radenta president, has this to say: “We have somehow forgotten long standing societal values when doing business. The concept of ‘malasakit’ goes beyond caring for people and the delivery of services. We want Radenta to embody this principle.”

Radenta will highlight the following solutions in 2025 to further solidify its position in the industry:

Cloud solutions to include Microsoft Azure, AWS (Amazon Web Services), GCP (Google Cloud Platform), and OCI (Oracle Cloud Infrastructure). Productivity tools consist of Microsoft 365 Copilot, Google Workspace, Zimbra, Zoom, Zextras, Carbonio, QuickBooks, Odoo, Adobe, Power BI, laptops, and desktops.

Infostructures that help companies to build and manage the technology foundation they require to operate the like of data center, command center, and business continuity and disaster recovery, such as Oracle, HPE, SQL, Windows, Red Hat, SUSE, Linux, Fortinet, Cisco, Palo Alto, Acronis, Nagios, VMWare, and Shape Robotics.

Business protection to shield companies from cyber threats including cyber security measures from TrendMicro, Sophos, Fortinet, SentinelOne, Google SecOps, Microsoft Defender, Microsoft Sentinel, and Kaseya

Intellectual property innovations to help enterprises protect their ideas and innovations, patents, and copyrights. Solutions include HEMP, GRIDS, and GRIPS.

As for Artificial Intelligence, Radenta aims to be the central hub for AI innovations and solutions in the Philippines.

In the years past and into 2025, Radenta remains steadfast ‘to build a better future for humanity by designing solutions that empower individuals, enhance capabilities, and promote well-being, with ethical principles and responsibility at its core.’

Ask Radenta how technology can positively impact your business this 2025, call 09190812978, email [email protected], or visit www.radenta.com.