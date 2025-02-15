Viber launches dating feature in PH in time for Valentine’s

Messaging app Rakuten Viber has launched in the Philippines a new in-app feature called Viber Dating, making Viber the first communications app to offer a dating service.

In a statement, Viber said the new offering gives Filipinos a safe and secure way to find their match or simply meet new friends, and then continue to build relationships in the same app.

When it comes to online dating, many people are concerned about engaging in bots and fake profiles, or falling for scams — and rightfully so.

In a survey by Pew Research Center, only 48% of US adults say that online dating is a very or somewhat safe way to meet people. In fact, 52% of those who have used dating sites and apps say they have come across someone they think was trying to scam them.

The same is true for many Filipinos, as a 2024 report by global information solutions provider TransUnion has revealed that the digital fraud rate in Filipino dating platforms and other online communities is at 18%, which is much higher than the global average of 11.5%.

To address these concern, Viber Dating has the following measures:

Profile verification: Only verified Viber users can create profiles. Every Viber Dating user is real and registered with their mobile number.

Hidden phone numbers: Your phone number remains completely hidden, ensuring that no personal contact information is ever shared during your dating experience unless you choose to share it.

Moderation techniques include machine and human moderators, for a positive experience for all.

Separate chats: Your dating profile is separate from your main Viber account, keeping your dating activity private from your primary connections.

Unlike other dating apps, Viber Dating allows users to smoothly transition to Viber’s main app, where theyr can keep the conversation going and continue building connection in a secure and private space.

Their dating profiles will also be separate from their primary Viber account, and will only be visible to other Viber Dating users.

Their main Viber connections will never know or be notified when they are signing up to and using the dating feature nor see their dating-related conversations and activities.

David Tse, senior director at Rakuten Viber Asia Pacific, said that Viber Dating was developed after a series of focus groups with Viber users revealed that people want genuine connections with real people and high-quality matches, but were very concerned about keeping their identities private and under their control until they feel comfortable enough to reveal it.

“Given these measures, we hope we can further protect our users from fake profiles and love scams,” he said.

After creating their profiles, Viber shows them potential matches based on their preferences, and they can swipe left or right if they are interested or not.

To enhance the dating experience, premium features like Who Liked Me are already available in the Philippines. These features will roll out globally and be joined by more in the coming months.

“For many, online fraud has taken the joy out of meeting new people, while the frustration of being stuck with expensive apps that leave them feeling trapped and single continues to grow. As a super app, we are here to break this cycle and bring back the excitement of real connections with real people,” said Tse.